Rolf leads Knights to win over Bulldogs

During a key time in Thursday's night's Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup, the hot hand Davenport Assumption turned to might have been surprising.
After Bettendorf had cut the Knights' set lead to 2-1, Assumption was looking for a momentum stopper to help close out the match. That turned out to be junior outside hitter Carly Rolf.
While Rolf did not approach big kill totals, she made all five of her kills count for the Knights in the clinching fourth set as Assumption took down the Dogs, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14 in Bettendorf’s building.
More importantly, Assumption pulled into a tie with Pleasant Valley for first place with a 7-0 record in conference. The Knights and Spartans collide on Tuesday in what likely could decide the MAC championship.
Assumption took advantage of numerous Bettendorf errors in the first two sets to seemingly take control of the match. But the Bulldogs (4-3 MAC, 6-4 overall) cleaned up their act and took the third set behind solid serving from Riley Deere and Adeline Ritchie to get back in the match. Kaytlin Sowards also had four kills and two aces for the hosts in the third-set win.
So with both teams’ energy and fans into the match, Bettendorf kept the momentum going to take a 10-5 lead in the fourth set. That’s when Rolf came off the bench to help get things going again. Two of her kills came during a service run from Ava Schubert that helped pull the visitors within 11-9. Some blocks from Maggie Johnson and Claire Smith eventually helped Assumption tie the match at 12.
Rolf went at it again with three more kills during another key service run from Anna Quijas. Assumption grabbed a 18-13 lead and closed it out from there. Schubert led Assumption with 11 kills and 20 digs but it was Rolf that setter Annabelle Costello was getting into position during the big moments of the fourth set.
“It really boosted my confidence when Annabelle started looking for me,” Rolf said. “I love trying to get to every ball and putting it away as much as possible. I think we kind of had it in our heads that we had the match (up 2-0) but coming into the fourth (set) we realized this was our match and everyone stepped up. The hustle from everybody was great.”
Knights assistant coach Jenna Britt was not surprised that Rolf showed up at key moments.
“Carly is definitely one of our most versatile athletes and she is just so level-headed in big spots,” Britt said. “It is great to have that kind of option to come off the bench. She was making such smart decisions that (Costello) felt that Carly was the player to go to.”
Costello finished with 33 assists and seven digs as Smith added 10 kills and Johnson another seven kills and four blocks for the winners. Bri Gartner chipped in eight digs for the Knights (16-1) as well. Emma Schubert and Anna Quijas each had three aces for Assumption.
Annie Stotlar led Bettendorf’s attack with 13 kills while Johnaizjha Angel (eight kills) and Sowards (seven kills) also had strong offensive games. Lillie Petersen had four blocks and Grace Gasper had two blocks for the hosts.
Deere (15 digs) and Ellie Aanestad (11 digs) led the Bulldogs on defense. Aanestad also had 30 assists while Deere and Sowards each finished with three aces.
Bettendorf showed it is capable of playing with some of the best teams in the conference, but the numerous hitting and service errors in the first two sets were too much to overcome. The Bulldogs gave away double-digit points on service errors alone during the match.
“That’s kind of how it has been the last few matches,” Bulldogs coach Mike Grannen said of his team’s early mistakes. “When you are giving teams 15 plus points on service errors, it doesn’t work. Blocking is a strong asset of ours and defense is solid, we have some excellent back row players. We are doing a much better job of sealing up our block lately but there are things we need to work on.”
