2. Rosalind Wilcox performance

Rosalind Wilcox will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, with friends in Madsen Hall, Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 Locust St., Davenport. Her exhibition “Finding God in the Dark” is in the Catich and Morrissey galleries now through March 6. The singer, songwriter, percussionist, and guitarist performs under the name Mississippi Rose. Free. Doors open at 7 p.m. Donations for her musical accompaniment will be accepted.