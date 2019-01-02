A visit to LeClaire, Iowa, would be ideal, as establishments on the town's main strip -- on Cody Road -- are all in close proximity to the Mississippi River. Royal-Tea, a nonprofit tea shop serving nearly 50 types of loose-leaf tea, is one of those. All proceeds from Royal-Tea go toward local and global mission work and charities.
Royal-Tea, 316 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 563-265-1768 or visit royaltea.org.
