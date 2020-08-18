Rubin: Where the race stands at the start of the Democratic convention

While resisting the lure of undue optimism, Democrats may reasonably conclude that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket is enjoying the best of all possible election worlds. The pandemic meant former vice president Joe Biden was spared the grind of constant campaign travel and and the risk of jarring mistakes. Instead, he had ample time to meet with aides, form an agenda and, of course, pick a running mate. The coronavirus also presented voters with a stark choice: mainstream competence vs. radical incompetence. Biden's decision to avoid crowds and to don a mask projected concern for others while President Trump's disastrous half-full rally in Tulsa in June and his mask-bashing (followed by intermittent wearing) projected self-absorption. The pandemic lockdown has deprived Trump of his sole advantage - the economy - and reminded us that we need competent, empathetic government.

Biden's team deserves credit for making lemonade out of lemons. No traditional convention? Well, they created something more contemporary, entertaining and in sync with current media-consumption habits. (We will see how well they execute in the coming days.) The young and occasional voters the Democrats want to attract may find streaming of diverse, young political stars and top-rate entertainers much more interesting than the ponderous two-hour roll call of states and images of 65-year-olds in funny hats.