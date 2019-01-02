This is another good option for beer-lovers. Ruby's has plenty of craft beer on tap and offers brats made in-house topped with items such as bacon, avocado or homemade slaw. In addition, Ruby's serves burgers, salads and appetizers such as chorizo fries and wings.

Ruby's Beer, Bikes and Brats, 429 E 3rd St., Davenport, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday. For more information, visit rubysdavenport.com or call 563-293-1966.

