North Scott graduate Karli Rucker tied her career high with 25 points, but it wasn't enough Friday as the Northern Iowa Panthers fell on the road to in-state rival and recent Missouri Valley Conference power Drake, 76-61.
Early it appeared as if the Panthers were going to give all the Bulldogs all they could handle.
Rucker hit the second of her three 3-pointers with 8:05 left in the second quarter to give Northern Iowa a 25-23 advantage.
Then Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner came alive for Drake.
The pair keyed a 12-0 run that put the Bulldogs ahead for good. Northern Iowa (15-9, 8-4 MVC) never managed to pull closer than eight the rest of the game.
Rucker went 8-15 from the field and a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line to go with seven assists, although she did surrender six turnovers.
The Panthers failed to generate much offense elsewhere, though, as the rest of Northern Iowa's squad shot just 29.8 percent from the field. Mikaela Morgan was the only other Panther in double digits with 12.
Drake (19-5, 11-1 MVC) was led by Hittner with 19 points. Rhine and Maddy Dean chipped in 14 and Maddie Monahan 13.
Men's top 25
No. 25 Buffalo 88, Toledo 82: Nick Perkins matched his career high with 26 points — hitting four 3-pointers in the second half — to help No. 25 Buffalo beat Toledo 88-82 on Friday night.
The Bulls (22-3, 10-2 Mid-American Conference) fell behind 10-0 and 17-4 in the first half, but Toledo (20-5, 8-4) never came all that close to delivering a knockout blow. Buffalo star CJ Massinburg picked up three fouls in the first half and finished with only 14 points, but the Bulls calmly worked their way back after their poor start.
This was perhaps the most anticipated game of the MAC regular season — a rematch of last year's conference tournament final. Buffalo won that game and also beat Toledo by 30 last month, but the Rockets figured to put up a better fight on their home court.
They did, but only to a point. Toledo led 39-36 at halftime, and the Bulls didn't go ahead until Davonta Jordan's 3-pointer put them up 59-56 around the midway point of the second half. Soon after that, Perkins made a trio of 3-pointers in quick succession, giving Buffalo a 70-62 lead. The Bulls held on from there.
Jaelan Sanford led Toledo with 24 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.