Brothers Henry and Rupert Stansall officially formed their rockabilly band — called Ruen Brothers — in 2012 and spent years playing shows at pubs in northern England. In 2018, they released their debut album, called "All My Shades of Blue," which was produced by the legendary Rick Rubin and the album features Chad Smith, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, on drums and The Killers' Dave Keunig on cello. The English duo will be playing a show on Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, which cost $10, visit raccoonmotel.com.

7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments