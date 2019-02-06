The English rockabilly band called Ruen Brothers is made up of brothers Brothers Henry and Rupert Stansall. In 2018, they released their debut album, called "All My Shades of Blue," which was produced by the legendary Rick Rubin and the album features Chad Smith, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, on drums and The Killers' Dave Keunig on cello. See the duo on Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, which cost $10, visit raccoonmotel.com.

