A fence was installed around the Rock Island County Courthouse this week following the move of county services to the new Rock Island County Justice Center Annex last week.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mclaughlin@qconline.com

ALEDO, Ill. — Judge James Conway said Friday morning he will issue a written opinion Dec. 20 on whether bond money borrowed for the purpose of building Rock Island County's new Justice Center Annex can be used to raze the county's courthouse.

"Everybody will be better off if I put it in writing," he said during a hearing in the Mercer County Courthouse.

Architect Italo Milani, of Rock Island, filed suit Oct. 11 against the Rock Island County Board and the Public Building Commission in an attempt to halt demolition of the historic Rock Island County Courthouse.

The hearing took place Friday morning in Mercer County because it is part of the 14th Judicial Circuit, along with Rock Island and Henry counties.

The Dec. 20 status hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. in the Rock Island County Courthouse.

