Runner of the year: Lylia Gomez, jr., Moline

Moline's Lylia Gomez is the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline girls cross country runner of the year.

Champion at Western Big 6 meet; 10th at Minooka Regional; 13th at Normal Sectional; 51st at Illinois 3A state meet

