4 running on Democratic ballot for Rock Island County state's attorney

The state’s attorney race for Rock Island County is only being contested on the Democratic ballot in Illinois' primary election on Tuesday, March 17.

Kathleen Bailey is the lone Republican candidate. In the general election in the fall, she will face the winner of the Democratic primary that includes four candidates. Following are brief profiles of them.

Dora Villarreal

Dora Villarreal was sworn in as interim state's attorney on July 1 to replace John McGehee after he became a judge. Before that, she was a defense attorney in the county. This is her first run for public office.

She said people should choose her as the Democratic candidate because of her experience.

“I’m the only one that’s been in that office (served as state’s attorney), and I think I have a really good quality of experience.”

That experience includes her work as a defense attorney and civil law.

Calvin Dane

Calvin Dane has been a Rock Island County assistant state’s attorney for almost four years. This is his first run for public office.