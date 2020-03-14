4 running on Democratic ballot for Rock Island County state's attorney

The state’s attorney race for Rock Island County is only being contested on the Democratic ballot in Illinois' primary election on Tuesday, March 17.
Kathleen Bailey is the lone Republican candidate. In the general election in the fall, she will face the winner of the Democratic primary that includes four candidates. Following are brief profiles of them.
Dora Villarreal
Dora Villarreal was sworn in as interim state's attorney on July 1 to replace John McGehee after he became a judge. Before that, she was a defense attorney in the county. This is her first run for public office.
She said people should choose her as the Democratic candidate because of her experience.
“I’m the only one that’s been in that office (served as state’s attorney), and I think I have a really good quality of experience.”
That experience includes her work as a defense attorney and civil law.
Calvin Dane
Calvin Dane has been a Rock Island County assistant state’s attorney for almost four years. This is his first run for public office.
The voters should choose him, he said, because he’s worked in the office longer than anyone else among the Democratic candidates.
“I think Rock Island County desperately needs new leadership in areas of high impact such as the state’s attorney’s office,” he said.
Herb Schultz
Herb Schultz, a longtime defense attorney in the Quad-Cities, has run for state’s attorney and for judge, though he did not win.
“It was the best thing in my life that I lost,” he said.
That was because at that time, he did not have the maturity, judgment or ability to do a good job, he said.
He said he should be the candidate to face Bailey because he has handled hundreds of cases, run a business, been a Rock Island County assistant state’s attorney, and been a member of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
Ron Stradt
Ron Stradt is an attorney for the Illinois Education Association, but his career included being a Rock Island County assistant state’s attorney in the late 1990s.
He has run unsuccessfully for state’s attorney in Sangamon County. He said those previous attempts taught him an elected official leads by expressing his or her character in an open and honest way, not exposing opponents’ weaknesses.
He invited voters to learn more about him online.
“I encourage voters to review my website, gotobatforstradt.com, and thoroughly review my qualifications and experience," he said.