Quad Cities Senior Olympics 5K
with the Cornbelt Running Club at Augustana
Top 20 -- 1. Joseph Puetz 16:55, 2. Isaac Trostle 17:28, 3. Jeff Paul 18:33, 4. Ben Treakle 20:20, 5. Luke Anderson 20:47, 6. Elizabeth Lundine 20:58, 7. Bob Thompson 21:24, 8. Dan Bailey 22:08, 9. Bill Tallman 22:22, 10. Yvonne Constantinou 22:24, 11. Frederic Whiteside 22:24, 12. Steve Dellett 22:36, 13. Julie Haronik 23:08, 14. Shebah Chirackal 23:13, 15. Bob Madison 23:26, 16. Daniel Dillon 23:33, 17. Nicole Callahan 23:39, 18. Tom Loch 24:24, 19. Amy Mundisev 24:30, 20. Frank Davis 25:16
