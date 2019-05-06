CBRC 24-hour race
At North Scott High School
Final miles results -- 1. Joey Miller, 117.57; 2. Danielle Wangsness, 114.01; 3. Bonnie Busch, 106.94; 4. Michael Ross, 100.02; 5. Joshua Sun, 97.04; 6. Heather Kick-Abrahamson, 96.23; 7. Tom Andrews, 86.38; 8. Christopher Cantrell 81.87; 9. Ed Rousseau 81.33; T10. Michael Gibson 80.06; T10. Cassie Kottke, 80.06; 12. Tiffany Dore 75.27; 13. Jim Perry 68.19; 14. Chris Schwenn 65.67; T15. Nicole Callahan 62.64; T15. Jim Fiste, 62.64; T17. Jaclyn Long, 62.38; T17. Daniel Hannah, 62.38; T17. Mark Stegmaier, 62.38; T17. Margarita Hipolito, 62.38; 21. Catherine Ward, 58.09; 22. Jim Bys, 53.80; 23. Scott Hoag, 53.56; 24. Eugene Bruckert, 51.27; T25. John Miletich, 50.01; T25. Jeff Jamison, 50.01; 27. Kandance Hocker, 46.22; 28. Cindy Heisdorffer, 44.96; 29. Ryan Tresnak, 44.45; 30. Mary Kozlov, 40.41; 31. Scott Searle, 35.86; T32. Marv Bradley, 31.32; T32. Dick Hogan, 31.32; T32. Stephanie Simpson, 31.32; 35. Jeff Snicker, 30.06; 36. Shellie Krotz, 20.21.
