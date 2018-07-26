Bix weekend

18th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints

Women's Masters -- 1. Nancy Foxen 1:33.08; 2. Kathy Evanchyk 1:38.42; 3. Yvonne Regan 1:51.58

Men's Masters -- 1. Marek Wensel 1:07.79; 2. Paul Kilgore 1:11.41; 3. Andrew Thompson 1:19.21; 4. Ben Treakle 1:35.50; 5. Tom Loch 1:41.20

Women's 30-39 -- 1. Jen Paul 1:15.61; 2. Wendy Shaw 1:22.22; 3. Samantha Jordan 1:30.12; 4. Lindsay Cornick 1:36.00; 5. Liz Nolte 1:37.00; 6. Jama Clark 1:40.00

Men's 30-39 -- 1. James Raabe 1:06.15; 2. Nick Dehner 1:07.00; 3. Phil Young 1:11.83; 4. Jay Schalk 1:12.50

Women's Open -- 1. Brette Correy 1:13.92; 2. Alli Wroblewski 1:18.71; 3. Jayla Hathorn 1:22.12; 4. Erin McMullen 1:24.70; 5. Kaitlin Powell 1:26.30; 6. Morgan McEnroe 1:27.80

Men's Open -- 1. James Warren 1:03.60; 2. Isaac Smith 1:05.14; 3. Jay Whitmore 1:05.50; 4. Owen Hazelwood 1:06.12; 5. Tevin Tovar 1:12.00; 6. Will Rolfstad 1:14.20

Girls high school relay -- 1. Pleasant Valley 57.74; 2. Davenport Assumption 58.40; 3. Rock Island 58.71; 4. Bettendorf 59.40

Boys high school relay -- 1. Bettendorf 50.00; 2. Rock Island 50.20; 3. Clinton 52.45; 4. Calamus-Wheatland 52.80

Sponsor relay -- 1. Whitey's Ice Cream "Shake It Up" 53.72; 2. Arconic Aluminators 55.24; 3. Mel Foster Company 55.53

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments