Rural Route: Holidays mean its time to pay bills

As the year rolls slowly toward the end, I’ve been busy tying up some loose ends and finishing up some work in the office. I spend many hours at the computer or the desk during the year, but there is always extra paperwork to be done at the end of the year. Some of it involves finishing up the numbers and the financials for this year. Some of it involves forward-planning for the 2023 crop year.

Most importantly, I have been working on paying the last of our rents for 2022. Like a large number of farmers in Iowa, we don’t own all the land we farm. Much of Iowa farmland is owned by retired farmers or family farm trusts. This land is rented out by the acre to farmers who will actually plant and harvest the fields. The amount paid in rent is dependent on the quality of the farmland and the location, as well as some other factors like competition and grain prices.

Most of our farm rents are due at the end of the year. This allows us to harvest our crop and get paid for it when we deliver it to the elevator. Then we use this income to pay all our bills for the year, including the rents. If we had to pay rent at the beginning of the year, we would have to borrow all that money from the bank in the spring and pay interest on it all through the growing season. Sometimes, landowners do want to be paid early in the year, so we either have to budget for this with money from the previous year or borrow from the bank.

Typical land rents in Iowa have been on the increase for several years now, mirroring the grain prices. As grain prices go up, gross farm income goes up, and landowners feel they should get paid more for their land rent. This is understandable, except when net farm income actually doesn’t change because expenses also went up. Then it gets tougher to make the numbers pencil out on the farm. Iowa State University reports that in 2022, cropland rents in Iowa ranged from $154 to $304 per acre, with an average of $256, which is $21/acre higher than 2021. However, I know of many fields that rent for a lot more than that around Scott county.

Now that Robb and the boys have fewer chores to do around the farm, Robb is back to hauling hogs again, and the boys have a little more time for their activities and homework. They have also been working on a different kind of harvest lately — deer hunting. All three of them have been out a couple of times, but they have not had too much luck yet. There is still a lot of time left, so we’re hoping to get some meat for the freezer. It helps with the food budget around here. Teenage boys do tend to eat a lot.

As you won’t hear from me again before Christmas, we would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and hope that you have time to spend with family and friends. We hope you get everything you wished for. We hope that you take some time to volunteer to help a charity or donate to those who have little. We feel that we have been blessed this year with our crops, and we continue to feel blessed to be able to do what we do as farmers.