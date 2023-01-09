Rural Route: The story behind how this little piggy went to market

I know I will sound old when I say this, but where did the year go?

Somehow, another year has whizzed by, and here we are at the start of another one. I hope that all of you had a good holiday season and that you are looking forward to the new year as much as I am.

Here on the farm, I am spending a lot of time rounding up last year. This is the time of year when farmers have to gather together all their paperwork for the accountant and look at how the year went last year. We also make plans for the coming year, if we haven’t already gotten those decisions made. I tend to spend a lot of time at the computer at this time of year, running reports, calculating budgets and running balance sheets. These are all the things that the accountant and the banker need from us. It’s not my favorite time of the year, but it has to be done.

Because work on the farm is slower at this time of year, Robb has returned to his off-season job of hauling hogs. He doesn’t have the time to do a lot of this during spring planting and fall harvest, but it’s something he has time for in the winter. He uses his semi and livestock trailer (normally called a livestock pot) to haul hogs to market. He works on contract for a small private company, so he gets paid by the load and the mileage, and the jobs come randomly throughout the week. Luckily, it’s very flexible work, so he can choose which days he works and avoid other family commitments.

Hauling hogs is big business in Iowa, for obvious reasons. Iowa is the largest hog-producing state in the country. We grow a lot of bacon! All those hogs must eventually be moved from the barns where they are fed to the harvest plants where they become the meat you buy in the stores. Market hogs now average about 280-300 pounds when they head to the harvest plant, and an average hog load is 160-165 hogs. You may remember me writing before about us loading out our hogs from our buildings, and we may load out two, three or four loads per day when we send them out. That’s a lot of pork on the roads!

Robb drives to the farms where the hogs are growing and loads a full load into the pot. These pots are double-deckers and have the most amazing system of gates and ramps inside to make use of every possible inch of space. Hogs inside the trailers are penned into groups, and each group has to be loaded and unloaded in order so that the gates and ramps can swing around. They have wood chip bedding for comfort and to keep them warm. At this time of year, the trailer sides are mostly covered by slats, which block up the large holes in the metal and keep the pigs warmer. Those holes are needed in the summertime for ventilation when it’s hot.

Robb then drives his full load to the designated harvest plant, where they are all unloaded. Then he has to go have his trailer completely washed out to remove all the wood chips and hog manure before he can go get another load. If he were hauling baby pigs instead of market hogs, the trailer would have to be disinfected as well to prevent disease transfer from one barn to another. In the case of market hogs, this is not as much of a problem. This concern for disease is also a reason that the drivers generally don’t go into the hog buildings to load the pigs. They don’t want to accidentally carry disease from one barn to another on their clothes or boots. Robb also avoids going into our hog buildings after hauling a load of pigs for the same reason.

There are many regulations controlling livestock haulers in Iowa. They have to be trained on careful and humane handling of animals. They are limited as to how many hogs they can haul at a time and how far they can haul them. The drivers are also limited on how many hours they can drive per day, just like all other semi drivers. Most livestock drivers try not to stop at all on their route, so that they keep the ventilation going for the pigs in back, and so that they get them off the trailer as quickly as possible. As a funny side note, the drivers hauling livestock pots are known in the trucking world for having some of the fanciest trucks with big motors and lots of lights on their trucks and trailers — it’s a matter of pride in their job and their appearance I think.

Now you know a little bit more about those loads of hogs that you see driving around on the highways. They are an essential part of the livestock system in Iowa, and you certainly wouldn’t have bacon in your grocery store if it wasn’t for them.