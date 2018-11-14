In his bio shared in press releases and on various online platforms, there’s a line about Ruston Kelly being just as comfortable in a cowboy hat as a he is wearing a Slayer T-shirt. You’d have to think he has worn both on some occasion. The singer-songwriter, who blends folk/rock and country in a way that is reminiscent of Jason Isbell, released his latest album, “Dying Star,” in September. One of his top songs, currently, is a soft-spoken ballad inspired by a love letter that Johnny Cash wrote to his wife, June Carter Cash, one morning in 1970. Kelly, with his country star-wife, Kacey Musgraves, recorded the track called, “To June, This Morning,” as part of a collaborative album via Legacy Recordings called, “Johnny Cash: Forever Words.”
See him at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust
