Ryan Newman smiling after violent Daytona 500 crash: 'It's great to be alive'

Newman walked out of the hospital less than 48 hours later and was at the track Friday, though he doesn't know when he will be able to return to racing. Blaney saw Newman on Thursday for the first time at a Ford team-building event at Arizona State and said there was a good conversation about everything from Newman's recovery to the crash to how to keep improving safety in NASCAR.

He also went camping in a teepee in the desert between the Las Vegas and Fontana races, which helped ease his mind.

"Go hiking a little bit. Cook by the fire. Clear your head," Blaney said last week. "It is just relaxing. I've always kind of been that way. It was nice to get out there."

Blaney has three career Cup victories and has qualified for the playoffs three times. He finished seventh in the standings in 2019 and is off to an even better start so far this spring.

He has thrived in the early going with new crew chief Todd Gordon. Blaney followed his second place finish in Daytona with an 11th in Las Vegas and 19th in Fontana, though he was running close to the front in all three races.