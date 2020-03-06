Ryan Newman smiling after violent Daytona 500 crash: 'It's great to be alive'

There was Ryan Newman, hurtling down the final stretch of the speedway about to win his second Daytona 500. And there he was, seconds later, flying through the air in a car that would come to a stop with the NASCAR world watching in horror of the fiery wreck.
There was Newman again, a few days later, smiling on our screens in hospital scrubs with his two daughters by his side. Next, he was leaving the hospital. Then, he was visiting his shop and hanging out with friends in the matter of weeks.
Now, 18 days after the horrific crash that left us questioning the No. 6 driver's survival, Newman strode through the garages at Phoenix Raceway fielding reporters' questions and talking about his desire to get back behind the wheel.
"I feel fine," said Newman, leading a gaggle reporters, Coca Cola in hand. "Do I look OK?"
He joked with one reporter. "You've always been a good judge of my looks."
Newman said he was at the track to support his No. 6 team, in which full-time Xfinity driver Ross Chastain has been filling in at the races Newman has missed due to a head injury.
Newman and his Roush Fenway Racing team have not disclosed details of the injury, but Newman said in a statement released two weeks ago that he was being treated and that doctors were pleased with his progress.
"I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones," Newman said in the statement.
Newman has not held an official press conference since his crash, but one will likely be organized following his return to the track. So far, no timetable has been given.
"I'm just really here to support the 6 team," Newman said about his visit to Phoenix. "Stay integrated with what I can do with the team. Have some fun. That's really what it's all about."
"Obviously, I want Ross to do well," Newman added. "But I'd rather be in Ross' seat."
As early as the race in Las Vegas (which was less than a week after the Daytona 500 crash), RFR President Steve Newmark also said that Newman was "champing at the bit" to return.
"He has expressed unequivocally that this is where he wants to be and he wants to be back in a race car," Newmark said.
When asked when that will be on Friday, Newman said he had no idea, but he was certain about one thing.
"It's great to be alive," Newman said. "After looking at my car, it's a miracle."
"Just…" he shrugged, "lucky."
Blaney scores Penske extension: Ryan Blaney knows all about NASCAR's version of the "Silly Season," the time during the schedule when free-agent drivers are looking for a deal, rumors are flying and surprises abound.
He is happy he won't be part of that discussion this year.
The future of NASCAR's current points leader was secured Friday as Team Penske rewarded the 26-year-old driver with a multiyear extension. He goes into's Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway only needing to worry about finding victory lane instead of a new ride.
"It's nice to have our deal so I'm out of that conversation," Blaney said.
No details of the contract extension were released.
There are still plenty of talented drivers who are searching for long-term security. Alex Bowman won last week at Fontana, Brad Keslowski is a former Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson is an up-and-coming driver and others like Erik Jones and Corey LaJoie could also hit the market.
"I look for tweets from y'all to figure that stuff out, you guys usually know it before I do," Blaney said while grinning at reporters. "But yeah, there's a lot of great seats open, lot of things up in the air, whether drivers are retiring or their deals are up."
The extension with Penske caps an emotional few weeks for Blaney, who finished second at the Daytona 500 in February but was involved in a harrowing accident on the final lap that involved fellow Ford driver Ryan Newman. Blaney was trying to push Newman to the win and instead hooked the car, resulting in an airborne, fiery crash.
Newman walked out of the hospital less than 48 hours later and was at the track Friday, though he doesn't know when he will be able to return to racing. Blaney saw Newman on Thursday for the first time at a Ford team-building event at Arizona State and said there was a good conversation about everything from Newman's recovery to the crash to how to keep improving safety in NASCAR.
He also went camping in a teepee in the desert between the Las Vegas and Fontana races, which helped ease his mind.
"Go hiking a little bit. Cook by the fire. Clear your head," Blaney said last week. "It is just relaxing. I've always kind of been that way. It was nice to get out there."
Blaney has three career Cup victories and has qualified for the playoffs three times. He finished seventh in the standings in 2019 and is off to an even better start so far this spring.
He has thrived in the early going with new crew chief Todd Gordon. Blaney followed his second place finish in Daytona with an 11th in Las Vegas and 19th in Fontana, though he was running close to the front in all three races.
"It's been nice to start off the year good," Blaney said. "Haven't always had the finishes that we've wanted, but to have been running in the top three pretty much every single race, while working with a new team, that's just great. You know you're going to build off that as Todd as I get used to each other."
Team owner Roger Penske said Blaney has "a long runway ahead of him."
"Since joining our team, Ryan has developed into a championship caliber driver and his personality and engagement with fans has made him a terrific ambassador for NASCAR," he said.