Sabers, Rams continue to pace Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Central DeWitt (14-1, LW: 1)

The Sabers extended their winning streak to five games with wins over Dyersville Beckman and Mount Vernon. Taylor Veach is the only sophomore in Iowa Class 4A to be averaging over 20 points per game at 20.3.

This week: Tuesday at Maquoketa; Thursday at Vinton-Shellsburg; Friday at Marion

2. Riverdale (22-3, LW: 2)

The Rams sealed a Three Rivers West Conference title with a 32-17 win over Sherrard Monday and have now won seven straight games. The Rams are 42-10 since Jay Hatch took over as head coach last season.

This week: Thursday at Ridgewood

3. Bellevue Marquette (17-1, LW: 3)

The Mohawks have now won 13 straight games after wins over Lisbon and Calamus-Wheatland. Bellevue Marquette leads Iowa Class 1A with 130 blocks and Tori Michel is second in Class 1A with 12.5 rebounds per game.

This week: Friday at Prince of Peace

4. Maquoketa (14-4, LW: 4)