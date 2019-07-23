DEWITT — Central DeWitt did more than win an Iowa Class 3A district baseball championship Monday night.
It survived.
The Sabers outlasted West Delaware 4-3 in a 16-inning marathon to advance to a substate match-up on Wednesday against Dubuque Wahlert, a 10-2 winner over Benton Community.
The game was decided when Nolan Haack scored from third as Boomer Johnson reached first safely on a mishandled ground ball to second base.
Haack had beaten out a two-out infield single to first to give Central DeWitt what proved to be its game-deciding chance.
Lucas Bixby moved Haack to third, driving a single to center before Johnson put an end to a game that took 4 hours, 15 minutes to complete.
The deciding run scored after the Hawks were unable to score after Isaac Fethkether reached third base with no outs in the top of the 16th inning. The Sabers' Alex McAleer struck out the next three batters he faced.
Both teams missed multiple opportunities after the Sabers (35-3) tied the game in the fifth inning.
West Delaware stranded runners on second and third in the sixth and ninth innings and Central DeWitt left the bases loaded in the ninth and 11th innings.
A line drive off the bat of Zach Goebel ended the sixth and McAleer ended the Hawks’ half of the ninth with a strikeout.
McAleer, who replaced Sabers starting pitcher Lucas Bixby after he limited West Delaware to two hits over the final six innings of an eight-inning start, had a chance to end the game in the bottom of the ninth.
A pair of walks and a hit batter had loaded the bases, but McAleer became the seventh of Nick Casey’s 10 strikeouts in seven innings of three-hit relief work that sent the game into the 10th.
The same situation played out in the 11th when the Hawks intentionally walked Devin Hurdle and Garrett Finley to load the bases before Tucker Kinney went down on strikes to extend the game.
Central DeWitt had the bases filled again in the 13th when Hurdle broke for the plate with two outs, but Fethkether applied a sweep tag to deny the stolen base and end the inning.
The extra innings came after the Sabers worked their way back into the game after trailing 3-0 midway through the second inning.
Central DeWitt tied the score in the bottom of the fifth when McAleer scored on a grounder by Kinney.
McAleer singled to left with one out and advanced when Finley reached on a catcher’s interference call. Both advanced on a wild pitch before Kinney’s fisted a slow-rolling grounder toward the bag at first to even the score at 3-3.
The runs were the first since both teams took advantage of scoring opportunities in the second inning, with West Delaware (15-24-1) opening a 3-2 lead.
Logan Woellert dropped a two-out single just beyond the reach of Central DeWitt right fielder Boomer Johnson, scoring Ben Ridenour and Luke Kehrli after they had reached on a walk and double respectively.
Kyle Cole followed with a run-scoring single to right as the Hawks opened a 3-0 advantage.
The Sabers answered in their half of the inning, loading the bases with one out against Cole.
Jake Swanson, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, scored as Henry Bloom reached when Hawks third baseman Chris LaRosa couldn’t get a grasp on a grounder. Hurdle followed with a single up the middle, scoring Haack to pull Central DeWitt within one run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.