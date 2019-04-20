September 21, 1942-April 16, 2019
DONAHUE, Iowa - A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Sally J. Albers, 76, of Donahue, Iowa, will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. There will be no further services at this time. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Albers died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness.
Sally Jo Albers was born on September 21, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of John and Adeline (Steffen) Roth. She graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport and Russell School of Beauty Culture also in Davenport. She married John D. Albers in Bettendorf, Iowa, on June 29, 1968. He preceded her in death in May of 2014.
In her earlier years, she worked as the owner/operator of Adeline’s Beauty Shop, Davenport, and for the Physicians Exchange Answering Service. She then ultimately retired from Verizon, where she worked as a call center operator.
Mrs. Albers was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Long Grove and was an active volunteer at the Donahue Sportsman’s Club. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting, and was a great supporter of the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
Surviving members of the family include – her Daughter: Brandi (Don) Ostert of Marquette, Iowa; 3-Sons: Bryan (Kim) Albers of Cedar Rapids, Cory (Laura) Albers of Davenport, and Kevin Albers also of Davenport; a Brother Rick Roth of Bristol, Ind.; and 7 Grandchildren: Steven Hauser, Maggie Albers, William Albers, Collin Ostert, Michael Ostert, Lily Albers and Abby Albers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband John.
The family wishes to express a special note of thanks to Dr. Costas Constantinou and his entire staff, and Genesis Hospice for their compassion and loving care given to Sally over the course of her illness.
Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.