A Salute the Veterans Car & Motorcycle Show will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hy-Vee, 750 42nd Ave. Drive, Moline. Proceeds will go to a Quad-City veterans charity chosen by Hy-Vee. Among the features will be door prizes, and dash plaques to the first 50 vehicles. For more information, email hyveecarshow@gmail.com

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Hy-Vee, Moline. Free for spectators.

