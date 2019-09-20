A Salute the Veterans Car & Motorcycle Show will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hy-Vee, 750 42nd Ave. Drive, Moline. Proceeds will go to a Quad-City veterans charity chosen by Hy-Vee. Among the features will be door prizes, and dash plaques to the first 50 vehicles. For more information, email hyveecarshow@gmail.com
8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Hy-Vee, Moline. Free for spectators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.