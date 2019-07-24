Age: 27

Home: Eritrea

Career: Third in Houston Marathon n 2016 … top 10 in Houston Half-marathon and Prague Half-marathon in 2017.

This year: Fifth in Bay to Breakers 12k; 12th in Bolder Boulder 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments