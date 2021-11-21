Sandfort becoming more productive as he gets comfortable

“We have so many weapons,’’ Sandfort said. “Last game it was Tony and Ahron that came in and gave us what we needed and really helped us win that game. We’ve got a lot of guys who are capable of having really big nights. Obviously, Kris is starting to get going. We’ve got so much talent and so much chemistry off the floor.’’

Sandfort was only 2 for 11 from 3-point range in the first three games, but he didn’t let that inhibit him. It’s part of the mindset that has been drilled into his head by Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and teammates such as Bohannon and Connor McCaffery.

“Jordan talked to me last week and said ‘What are you doing if you miss? Keep shooting it,’’’ Sandfort said. “That’s been my mentality. I’ve been shooting it well in practice. To finally do it in a game felt good.’’

Coach McCaffery has been impressed with everything he has seen from his 6-foot-7 freshman, pointing out that he is much more than just a shooter.

“That kid is a player. He can handle it, he can drive it, he moves it, he has great feel and he’s really smart and tough,’’ McCaffery said. “Also, he has a great frame so he can be physical on defense. We really recruited him hard because I thought he had a chance to really be special and we are seeing that now.”