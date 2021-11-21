Sandfort becoming more productive as he gets comfortable

IOWA CITY — It took only a few games for Payton Sandfort to find his comfort zone in the University of Iowa basketball program.
There were a few moments in the first few games in which the former Waukee High School star seemed tentative and unsure. But there was none of that when the Hawkeyes took on Alabama State on Thursday in the fourth game of the regular season.
On a night when Jordan Bohannon set the Big Ten Conference record for most 3-point field goals in a career, Sandfort made even more 3s than his older teammate. He drained five shots from behind the arc in the Hawkeyes’ 108-82 victory.
“Every game I feel like a certain weight is lifted off my shoulders,’’ Sandfort admitted. “Now I’m just back to my normal form that I played with in high school.’’
Sandfort’s breakout game was a good omen for the 4-0 Hawkeyes as they prepare for Monday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Western Michigan game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
At the outset of the season, Iowa wasn’t getting a lot of offensive production from its second unit.
But it got a modest scoring lift from Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis in a Tuesday victory over North Carolina Central and even more Thursday. Sandfort finished with 21 points and Kris Murray added 17 — both career highs — as the Hawkeyes got 51 points from their bench.
“We have so many weapons,’’ Sandfort said. “Last game it was Tony and Ahron that came in and gave us what we needed and really helped us win that game. We’ve got a lot of guys who are capable of having really big nights. Obviously, Kris is starting to get going. We’ve got so much talent and so much chemistry off the floor.’’
Sandfort was only 2 for 11 from 3-point range in the first three games, but he didn’t let that inhibit him. It’s part of the mindset that has been drilled into his head by Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and teammates such as Bohannon and Connor McCaffery.
“Jordan talked to me last week and said ‘What are you doing if you miss? Keep shooting it,’’’ Sandfort said. “That’s been my mentality. I’ve been shooting it well in practice. To finally do it in a game felt good.’’
Coach McCaffery has been impressed with everything he has seen from his 6-foot-7 freshman, pointing out that he is much more than just a shooter.
“That kid is a player. He can handle it, he can drive it, he moves it, he has great feel and he’s really smart and tough,’’ McCaffery said. “Also, he has a great frame so he can be physical on defense. We really recruited him hard because I thought he had a chance to really be special and we are seeing that now.”
Bohannon said he also sees big things ahead for Sandfort, who he has taken under his wing.