ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita will reopen its main dirt track for limited training Monday nearly a week after the historic racetrack was closed to training and racing in the wake of 21 horses dying since Deb. 26.
Horses can only jog or gallop on the dirt; no timed workouts will be allowed.
"This track is in outstanding condition and it's ready for training," veteran track superintendent Dennis Moore said Saturday.
The racetrack remains closed indefinitely for racing.
Moore, along with Mick Peterson of the University of Kentucky's Agricultural Equine Program, has spent the last few days visually inspecting the one-mile oval, as well as analyzing soil samples and test data.
"It's been very helpful that we have not had any significant rain since this past Wednesday," Moore said.
That's allowed the dirt to be roto-tilled and aerated repeatedly in order to get a uniform consistency on the track's top cushion, which is six inches deep.
Peterson has done testing that simulates the force and speed generated by the leading leg of a thoroughbred running at full speed. He's gathered data that shows firmness, cushioning, grip and consistency from locations around the oval.
"It clearly indicates our cushion is right where it needs to be," Moore said.
Santa Anita announced new rules to scrutinize horses training on its racetrack and add a director of equine welfare in an effort to mitigate the series of catastrophic breakdowns.
The inner training track, which has not had any breakdowns, was open for horses to jog and gallop only on Saturday.
It was supposed to be a huge day of racing Saturday at the historic track. But the San Felipe Stakes for 3-year-old Kentucky Derby hopefuls and the Santa Anita Handicap for older horses were scuttled when the track was closed on Tuesday.
