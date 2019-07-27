Saturday’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 was a mostly calm morning for local law enforcement.
Davenport Police Lt. Shawn Voigts, who rode a motorcycle alongside Isle Casino Beat the Elite runner Mallory Asbe during the race, said there were a couple of falls and some runners with medical issues, but for the most part, there were no big issues along the course.
Davenport officers and volunteers, Scott County Sheriff's deputies, and members of the Quad-City Bomb Squad were on the course throughout the day to help keep things running smoothly.
They patrolled the area on foot, bicycle, motorcycle, and utility ATVs. Some officers also had dogs with them.
Voigts said 14 vehicles were towed ahead of the race, down from 21 last year.
