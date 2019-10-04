Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Lindberg Stadium

Last week: UT lost at home to Moline 56-21. Alleman collected its second straight win with a 15-13 decision at Geneseo.

Last meeting: Alleman 48, UT 6 (2018)

Overview: Because of Augustana College homecoming activities, the game is being played on Saturday night. Nate Sheets rushed for 160 yards in last week's road win over Geneseo. He is closing in on 450 yards on the ground this season. The Pioneers also completed 8 of 9 throws for 98 yards. UT is averaging 24.2 points per game. Through five games last year, it recorded 5.3 per outing. QB Daslah Geadeyan threw for two TD passes and ran for one in last week's game despite missing the first quarter for violation of team rules.

