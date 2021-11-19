Saturday's college football games at a glance

Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) at Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1)
Basics: 11 a.m., Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.
TV/radio: Fox; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State is coming off a 41-38 loss to Texas Tech. The Cyclones once trailed 28-7, then rallied to tie it only to lose on a 62-yard field goal as time ran out. Junior Breece Hall scored three touchdowns to break ISU’s career scoring record and he now has TDs in 22 straight games, one short of the NCAA record. Previously unbeaten Oklahoma dropped to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 following a 27-14 loss to Baylor. The Sooners average 40 points and 455 yards per game, but had only 260 yards in the defeat. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had thrown 14 touchdown passes in his first four games as a starter, but was held to 142 yards and no TDs.
Western Illinois (2-8, 2-5) at Northern Iowa (5-5, 3-4)
Basics: 1 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: ESPN3; KGYM (1600 AM, 106.3 FM)
Storylines: Northern Iowa’s hopes for a berth in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs were severely damaged by a 34-27 loss to Missouri State last Saturday. The Panthers dropped out of FCS rankings although they still are the top team among the others receiving votes. Western Illinois is coming off a bye week following a 42-21 loss to South Dakota. The Leathernecks have allowed 31 or more points in every game and their defense is giving up 453 yards per game. Senior quarterback Connor Sampson has thrown for 3,020 yards and 22 TDs this fall and needs 12 more yards to reach 7,000 for his career. Senior Dennis Houston has 85 receptions for 986 yards.