Saturday's prep report

Iowa girls basketball playoffs

Iowa City West 53, Davenport Central 43: The Davenport Central Blue Devils were within two points in the final two minutes in their Class 5A regional semifinal Saturday night, but the No. 6 Iowa City West Trojans pulled away to advance to the regional final on Tuesday.

Davenport North, ranked 13th, awaits at home for the right to go to state.

Central (6-8) mustered only three points in a second period that turned a 15-13 lead after the opening frame into a 27-18 halftime deficit.

Iowa City West (12-3) was led by 13 points from Audrey Koch while Emma Ingersoll-Weng chipped in 11. The Blue Devils, winners of three of their last four, saw Bria Clark pace them with 13 points while Sydney George contributed 12.

Iowa City High 55, Muscatine 45: Leading by three after three quarters, the Muskies’ offense went cold down the stretch and faltered to the No. 12 Iowa City High Little Hawks on the road.

Muscatine (9-8) led 14-11 after the first frame, but City High (10-4) flipped it into gear the following quarter to make it a 25-25 game at the half. This was the latter’s third game over the last four weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.