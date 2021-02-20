Saturday's prep report

Iowa girls basketball playoffs
Iowa City West 53, Davenport Central 43: The Davenport Central Blue Devils were within two points in the final two minutes in their Class 5A regional semifinal Saturday night, but the No. 6 Iowa City West Trojans pulled away to advance to the regional final on Tuesday.
Davenport North, ranked 13th, awaits at home for the right to go to state.
Central (6-8) mustered only three points in a second period that turned a 15-13 lead after the opening frame into a 27-18 halftime deficit.
Iowa City West (12-3) was led by 13 points from Audrey Koch while Emma Ingersoll-Weng chipped in 11. The Blue Devils, winners of three of their last four, saw Bria Clark pace them with 13 points while Sydney George contributed 12.
Iowa City High 55, Muscatine 45: Leading by three after three quarters, the Muskies’ offense went cold down the stretch and faltered to the No. 12 Iowa City High Little Hawks on the road.
Muscatine (9-8) led 14-11 after the first frame, but City High (10-4) flipped it into gear the following quarter to make it a 25-25 game at the half. This was the latter’s third game over the last four weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.
Cedar Rapids Washington 74, Davenport West 19: The Davenport West Falcons had their season end in Saturday’s 74-19 Class 5A Region 8 semifinal setback to Cedar Rapids Washington.
The Falcons closed the season with a 2-12 record, while the Warriors advance with a 13-3 mark.
West Burlington 47, West Liberty 45: Coming out of a timeout with under a minute left, the West Burlington Falcons inbounded from half-court to senior Sydney Marlow, who took two dribbles to her left and found Abbey Bence on the left block to break a 45-45 tie against the West Liberty Comets in the Class 3A Region Region 8 final.
That bucket for the sophomore Bence proved to be the game-winner, as the Falcons secured the regional championship and a spot in the Class 3A state tournament.
West Liberty took a 27-18 lead into halftime. But the third quarter really swung things in favor of West Burlington (21-1) with the Falcons outscoring the Comets 13-to-4.
West Liberty (16-6) was led by junior Macy Daufeldt finished with a game-high 18 points while the sophomore Finley Hall ended with 10 and the junior Sailor Hall nine.
Bence finished with 15 to lead West Burlington. Senior Leah Collier also reached double figures with 13.
West Liberty did have possession with 4.7 seconds left in the game but had to go full-court out of a timeout. The Comets found Finley Hall at half-court, but a Falcon defender got a hand on the Comet sophomore’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Illinois girls basketball
Galesburg 57, UTHS 38: A slow start proved costly for the United Township girls basketball team Saturday in a 57-38 Western Big 6 Conference home loss to Galesburg.
The visiting Silver Streaks jumped out to a 20-4 lead after the opening stanza and never let the Panthers back in the contest, leading 32-15 at halftime and 51-27 after three quarters.
Freshman Shawntia Lewis led UT with 14 points and Jade Hunter added 12.
Riley Jenkins led Galesburg with a game-high 18 points and Lauren Livingston added 11 with the help of three 3s.
Boys basketball
Galesburg 54, United Township 39: For the better part of Saturday night's Western Big 6 boys' basketball tilt, the United Township defense was giving the Panthers a solid shot at repeating last year's home-court victory over Galesburg.
But once senior guard Eric Price got the hot hand, the Silver Streaks got the separation they needed as they rode the combination of Price's scoring and UT turnovers to earn a win at the Panther Den in East Moline.
Price led Galesburg with 28 points.
Daslah Geadeyan paced UT with nine points and five rebounds, with Darius Rogers adding eight points and Roberts chipping in seven points. Malykai Trice added six boards for the hosts.