Saturday's QC college basketball report

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emily Ryan scored 20 points with seven assists, Lexi Donarski added 19 points and No. 13 Iowa State cruised to an 88-65 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
Ashley Joens had 16 points for the Cyclones (18-3, 7-2 Big 12 Conference) and Beatriz Jordao and Nyamer Diew combined for 21 off the bench with Jordao grabbing eight rebounds.
Iowa State was 10 of 18 from 3-point range, led by Ryan's 4 for 4 performance, and shot 55% (32 of 58) overall.
Taylah Thomas scored 22 points for the Red Raiders (9-11, 2-7), who have lost four straight — the last two against ranked opponents, since beating No. 25 Kansas State. Vivian Gray added 17 points.
Black Hawk 74, South Suburban 54: With just seven players and missing head coach Logan Frye, the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team rolled to a 74-54 road victory over South Suburban on Saturday.
Khloe Damm led the Braves with 20 points and eight rebounds. Lexi Nichols added 18 points to go with six assists and two steals. Carly Whitsell (six rebounds, five steals) and Kayla Jones (six assists, five rebounds, two steals) each tossed in 10 points. The Braves assisted on 20 of 29 made field goals in their sixth straight victory.
BHC (11-8) raced to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter and led 47-23 at halftime.
Frye said he and four players are in COVID-19 quarantine. The players return Wednesday. He is out until Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
South Suburban 104, Black Hawk 81: The Black Hawk College men’s basketball team had five players score in double-digits Saturday afternoon, but the Braves still couldn’t keep up with hosting South Suburban.
The Bulldogs’ five starters scored all but six of their team’s points in a 104-81 Region IV victory over the Braves.
Off the bench, reserves Donyae McCaskill led the Braves with 22 points and Jacob Profit tossed in 15. Starters Keyshawn Pegues (14), Delaney Little (12) and Kaeden Lawary (10) all reached double-digit scoring.
South Suburban had three players score 20-plus with Damonte Taylor tossing in a game-high 28.