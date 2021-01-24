Scales are nasty, difficult insects to control

Once settled, the crawler continues to grow, shedding layers of skin. These layers of shed skin, or waxy layers, form their protective covering.

Isolate. Isolate infected plants as soon as you discover the problem. This will reduce the risk of this pest spreading to your other plants.

Remove. You can remove the adult scales with a toothpick, tweezers, or an old toothbrush. Repeat every few weeks until you have this pest under control. This may be sufficient to control small populations, but if you miss even one adult, the problem persists.

Insecticides, washing. The crawler stage is the most susceptible to chemical control. You will need a hand lens or magnifying glass to see these short-lived crawlers. Insecticides and washing small plants with a plant-safe soapy water solution can help manage small populations. Cover the pot and soil to prevent any scale knocked off during the bath from crawling back onto the plant.

With an insecticide, you'll want a systemic variety that goes in the soil and is taken up by the roots. Repeat applications until the scales are gone because you never know when you hit the right stage for control.