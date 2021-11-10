SCANNER TRAFFIC

Parolee taken into custody in connection with burglary of Walcott storage facility
A 47-year-old man who was paroled Oct. 22 from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was taken into custody Monday in connection with the September 2020 burglary of a Walcott storage facility from which he is accused of stealing a pickup.
James Leroy Chelf, who listed his address as 17234 S. John Deere Road, Dubuque, Iowa, on the Scott County District Court financial application, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft. Each of those charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Chelf also is charged with two counts for third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Walcott Police Sgt. Adam Hill, at 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2020, Chelf and two others went to the T&C Storage at 305 Walcott Road. The trio cut the locks of several of the storage units and stole contents that were in the units.
According to the affidavits, Chelf located a Ford F-150 platinum edition within one of the units and stole the pickup.
Chelf was booked into the Scott County Jail at 3:45 p.m. Monday. He was released at 6:59 p.m. after posting a $10,000 cash-only bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 in Scott County District Court.
On Sept. 2, 2021, Chelf began a sentence of one year in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance–methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft. He was released on parole on Oct. 22, receiving 191 days credit under the state’s Good Time Law.
— THOMAS GEYER / tgeyer@qctimes.com
Cars collide outside Davenport Works
There was a car crash on Tuesday afternoon outside of the John Deere Davenport Works.
The cars collided at the intersection of East 90th Street and Scott County Park Road Veterans Way, feet from the UAW picket line.
No workers on the picket line were involved in or harmed, according to two union members at the crash site. The picketers help the people involved in the crash until the paramedics arrived.
Further information about the motorists was unavailable.
— CARA SMITH / csmith@qctimes.com
Man who drove into River died from drowning
Preliminary autopsy results indicate a 20-year-old man who drove into the Mississippi River Sunday died from drowning.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said investigators believe Enyonyi Eca of Rock Island was the driver of the car when it entered the river at Sunset Park in Rock Island.
Gustafson performed an autopsy Tuesday morning. There didn't appear to be a medical reason for Eca to lose control of the car, Gustafson said.
There was a passenger who was rescued and taken to a local hospital.
Several fire department vehicles, water rescue boats, ambulances, police vehicles and a tow truck were at the scene Sunday night. Vehicles from the Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department and the Arsenal Fire Department were all in view at the scene.
Gustafson said the investigation into the crash is ongoing between the Rock Island Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.
— EMILY ANDERSEN / eandersen@qctimes.com
2 juveniles taken into custody after car crash
Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday night after the stolen vehicle they were in collided with two other vehicles in Davenport.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. at Central Park Avenue and Harrison Street.
A stolen Honda Civic was traveling westbound, failed to yield to a red light, and collided with two vehicles in traffic, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.