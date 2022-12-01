SCANNER TRAFFIC

LeClaire man gets

18 years on charges

of child porn

A LeClaire man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison and ordered to pay a total of $15,000 in restitution for receiving child pornography.

Paul John McNicol, 30, was sentenced Nov. 30 in the South District Court of Iowa and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution as well as a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act. Following his release, McNicol is ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release.

According to a news release, law enforcement identified McNicol after he uploaded sexually explicit images of minors to the social media program, KIK. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at McNicol’s residence and seized electronic devices, on which they located numerous images and videos depicting child pornography.

McNicol had been required to register as a sex offender following 2014 convictions in Illinois for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual abuse.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa said Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case and it was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s "Project Safe Childhood."

According to the news release, Project Safe Childhood was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Davenport man

sentenced for 3

bank robberies

A Davenport man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution for robbing three local banks in the span of a month.

Rayontrez Demar Brown, 26, was sentenced on Nov. 30 to 41 months in prison for bank robbery and ordered to pay $26,399 in restitution. He will spend three years on supervised release after he serves his prison time.

Brown was found guilty in the Southern District of Iowa of three Davenport bank robberies in January and February 2022.

On Jan. 14, 2022, Brown entered a Great Southern Bank and jumped over the counter, demanding tellers give him "all the money." Seven days later, on Jan. 21, Brown entered the Family Credit Union on West Kimberly Road, jumped over the counter and demanded the tellers give him "all the money."

Finally, on Feb, 2, Brown robbed a third bank, the Family Credit Union on Rockingham Road, again demanding tellers give him "all the money."

According to the Southern District of Iowa, Brown stole a total of $26,399. Law enforcement recovered $9,315 in Brown’s residence and on his person at the time of his arrest.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

Daisy Dooks

shooter sentenced

A Davenport man was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Brandon Scott Hagedorn was sentenced Nov. 28 in the Southern District of Iowa after being found guilty of possessing the ammunition fired during an April 30, 2021, shots-fired incident at Daisy Dooks Gentleman's Club in Davenport.

Hagedorn, 26, of Davenport, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after he finishes his sentence.

On April 30, 2021, Davenport police officers responded to Daisy Dooks Gentlemen Club for a shots-fired call. Surveillance video showed a group of males engaged in a fight in the parking lot. As the fight concluded, Hagedorn shot at a vehicle leaving the parking lot.

Davenport Police collected one live round of ammunition and seven spent shell casings. The firearm was never recovered.

Investigators identified Hagedorn as the shooter through surveillance video, as well as Hagedorn’s clothing, witness reports, social media, and location data.

