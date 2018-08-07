Driver involved in I-80 crash identified
GENESEO, Ill. — Authorities have identified the man killed in a Saturday crash on Interstate 80 near Geneseo, Illinois.
Illinois State Police said that at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, Barry E. Barlow, 54, of Panama City, Florida, was driving a 2014 Freightliner truck tractor with a box trailer when he struck a 2006 Peterbilt truck tractor with a car hauler trailer driven by Cheyenne O. Burgos, 44, of Palm Bay, Florida.
Barlow was westbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 19 in Geneseo when it left the roadway, traveled through the center median and struck the eastbound semi driven by Burgos.
The trucks collided head on and, upon impact, the two trucks caught on fire.
Barlow was pronounced dead at the scene. Burgos was transported from the scene; his condition has not been released.
State police were aided at the scene by the Geneseo Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Geneseo Fire Department, Geneseo EMS, MedForce, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Henry County Coroner. There were no hazardous materials being transported.
The investigation into the accident continues.
19-year-old cited for Bettendorf drone incident
The Bettendorf Police Department has identified the operator of a drone that injured a 1-year-old boy last month at Crow Creek Park.
Chief Keith Kimball said a 19-year-old Davenport man was cited for flying a drone in a city park in connection with the incident.
The citation carries a fine of $75, plus $85 in court costs, he said.
Police said in a post to its Facebook page last week that the incident happened around 11 a.m. July 24 at the park, 4800 Devils Glen Road.
Kimball said Tuesday the man was operating a drone that belonged to his father, who was not at the park, and lost control of it and it hit the toddler.
The man was with his brother and grandparents at the time, Kimball said.
Kimball said the group went over to apologize and check on the boy before the mother took him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The mother reported the incident to police later that day, he said.
The chief said the incident does not appear to be intentional and the case is being treated as a civil matter.
Kimball said an incident like this is rare in Bettendorf.
“This just comes down to having education and awareness of drone usage,” he said.
Man in custody after credit union robbery in Davenport
A Davenport man is in the Scott County Jail after a robbery at a credit union Monday afternoon.
Randall Williams, 52, 133 E. 35th St., was taken into custody Monday night and charged with 3rd degree robbery.
Davenport police were called at 12:33 p.m., Monday, to the R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, 3509 N. Harrison St.
Williams entered the credit union, approached the teller, and demanded the teller give him all the $100 dollar bills in the drawer, according to the affidavit.
The teller opened the drawer, and Williams reached for the money in the drawer. The teller then handed an unknown amount of money to Williams, according to the affidavit.
Williams then fled the area. No injuries were reported.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
RI man pleads guilty to gun charges
A man accused of gun crimes in Rock Island County has pleaded guilty.
Steven R. Tate, 19, Rock Island, entered his plea on Friday to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, court records state. Authorities contend Tate had an uncased and loaded .45-caliber pistol within his reach when he was stopped by Rock Island Police officers on June 21 in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue. Tate was accused of not having the proper paperwork a person needs to go armed in that fashion.
Tate was sentenced Friday to 24 months of probation, 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail and monetary penalties, including a $1,000 fine and court costs, records state. He waived a presentence investigation, which would have required his sentencing to occur at a later date.
Tate will get credit for time served as well as day-for-day credit, according to court records.
It means he will serve about half of the jail sentence.
His guilty plea was part of a agreement with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.
