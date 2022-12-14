Scanner traffic

A woman was killed Tuesday after she was struck by a vehicle on Davenport's East Locust Street, police said in a news release.

The crash occurred at 5:32 p.m. in the area of East Locust Street and Bridge Avenue.

Police said the 39-year-old woman was in the roadway west of the Bridge Avenue intersection when she was struck by a 2001 Lexus SUV that was westbound on East Locust Street.

The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where she died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.

— THOMAS GEYER

Offender on lifetime

parole faces new

sex abuse charge

A Davenport sex offender on lifetime parole is facing a sentence of life in prison after he was arrested Monday by Davenport Police for allegedly sexually abusing a woman.

John Michael Harker, 41, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse-second or subsequent offense. The charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of life.

He also is charged with one count of false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the county jail.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, at 8:16 p.m. May 30, officers were sent to the 4000 block of Eastern Avenue to investigate a sexual assault.

Harker is accused of beating a woman and then sexually abusing her. He did not allow the woman to leave the bed while she was being abused.

During a first appearance hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 22.

Harker was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $100,000, cash or surety.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Harker is on lifetime parole.

He has sexual abuse and child pornography convictions in Rock Island County and a conviction for third-degree sexual abuse in Muscatine County.

On Feb. 12, 2007, Harker was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections on the Muscatine County conviction.

Harker was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on July 28, 2013.

— THOMAS GEYER

One teen shot,

another arrested

in Rock Island

A 16-year-old is in custody after a reported shooting and armed robbery in Rock Island.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Rock Island Police responded to UnityPoint-Trinity after an 18-year-old male arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand. He told police he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery in the 2500 block of 5½ Avenue.

The assailant was described as a Black man wearing a blue puffy coat. Police did not receive any calls of shots fired at the time of the incident. However, police are investigating a shooting in the same block that occurred Monday afternoon in which police were notified of shots fired.

In Monday's incident, police also were called to the hospital after a 22-year-old man sought treatment for a gunshot wound to the knee.

During the armed robbery investigation Tuesday, officers found a 16-year-old male who matched the description of the suspect described by the shooting victim. He was detained and found to be in possession of a stolen handgun.

Just after 10:30 p.m., detectives acted on a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of 24th Street that was linked to the investigation. The 16-year-old was then transferred to the Mary Davis Detention Facility, where he is being charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property.

No further arrests have been made at this time. Both incidents remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

— GRETCHEN TESKE