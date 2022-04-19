SCANNER TRAFFIC

Officer arrested, fired for sexual misconduct

A Henry County correctional officer has been arrested and fired following a report of sexual misconduct from a female inmate.

Trayton Jones, 21, of Toulon, Ill., has been charged with two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of official misconduct, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Jones' employment with the Henry County Sheriff's Office was also terminated, according to the release.

The charges were the result of an Illinois State Police investigation that began Friday when a woman held in the Henry County Jail complained of sexual misconduct by a correctional officer, the release states. The state police arrested Jones on Monday.

The alleged incidents that led to the charges happened on Jan. 1, according to online Henry County court records.

A representative of the jail could not be reached for further information late Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office stated the investigation was ongoing and that no further information would be released.

Jones made a court appearance Tuesday, according to online court records. His bail has been set at $50,000. To be released he would have to post $5,000. As a condition of bond, Jones can have no contact with the victims.

His next court date was set for April 25, according to the court records.

Jones remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to the court records. The records did not state whether he was being held in the Henry County Jail or elsewhere.

Sterling man, 84, found shot to death in home

An 84-year-old man was shot to death in Whiteside County Monday and a 16-year-old family member is in custody.

Whiteside County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hickory Hills Road, Sterling at 9:04 a.m., Monday April 18 for a shooting, according to a news release.

The victim, Jaime P. Garcia, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A suspect, a 16-year-old family member, had ran from the home armed with a shotgun. He was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Ridge Road, and the shotgun was recovered along his suspected flight path.

He is being held at Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center pending further court proceedings.

Whiteside County Sheriffs ask anyone with information to call 815-772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

RI police investigate shooting

Rock Island police officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound standing in the street early Monday when they investigated a report of gunfire.

Police were notified about 2:16 a.m. of two shots in the 1400 block of 39th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, they found the person, who had been shot in the thigh.

The wound was not considered life threatening, the department said. The wounded person was sent to the hospital for treatment. The department did not provide further identifying information about the wounded person.

The person told officers the shooting happened in Moline, but police found shell casings nearby, the department said.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0