Scanner traffic

Restaurant owner found not guilty
A Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of setting off his restaurant alarms on purpose to "test law enforcement" in April was found not guilty in a non-jury trial Friday.
Brian John Rashid, owner of Treehouse Pub and Eatery in Bettendorf, was charged with one count of giving a false report to a public entity. Magistrate Eric Syverud delivered the not-guilty verdict.
Rashid, who has been arrested multiple times for drunken driving, was accused in an arrest affidavit of being intoxicated and uncooperative when police responded to the burglary alarms April 11 at his restaurant. He reportedly told them he wanted to test law enforcement and locked himself in the restaurant. He was arrested on a warrant on May 22.
Report reveals details on crash at Palmer
The driver of a truck that crashed into a Palmer College building on Nov. 5 had blood-shot eyes, slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol when police found him, according to the Investigating Officer's Report of Motor Vehicle Accident that was filed about the incident.
The report was acquired by the Quad City Times/Dispatch-Argus through a public information request sent to the Davenport Police Department. It states that a search warrant to test the driver's blood was completed and signed by a judge, and charges against the driver are pending awaiting results.
The crash report was filled out on Nov. 5, and no charges have yet been filed against the driver.
The truck, a red Chevrolet Silverado, hit Palmer College's R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreational Center at about 2 a.m. according to the report. The driver was headed north on Brady Street when he suddenly turned left toward the building. He hit a utility pole and drove through a large metal fence and the exterior glass wall of the weight room. He kept driving inside the building, hitting several weight lifting machines before stopping at an interior wall.
The report estimates the damage to the Palmer building to be between $500,000 and $1 million and the damage to the truck to be $30,000.
FBI seeks help
identifying man
The FBI is seeking help from the public to identify a man who might have important information about the identity of a child sexual assault victim, according to a news release from the FBI.
The man, known as John Doe 45, is shown with the child in a video recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.
John Doe 45 is a white male with brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video. It is possible that his appearance has changed since the video was recorded.
Anyone with information should submit a tip online or call the FBI's toll-free line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
Information about John Doe 45 has been distributed nationwide, since investigators don't have any specific leads about where the man might be.