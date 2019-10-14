Scarecrow Shenanigans will be noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. All activities are included with paid admission. They include Haunted Hopscotch, making monster mitten pals, monster petting zoo, glow games, family photo station, crafting “monster protection” rockets” and science experiments. Performances will include the Family Museum Dance Company at 1 and 3 p.m., and FrankenScience at 2 and 4 p.m. General admission is $9; free for museum members.
