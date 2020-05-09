Schnell tees off on Hall of Famer Singh

With Don Doxsie off this past week, I figured it was a chance for me to get off the bench and step in to fill the space he usually occupies each Sunday. So time to put some pine tar on the bat and take a few swings. ...
Pro golfer Vijay Singh has been a lightning rod for criticism during his storied World Golf Hall of Fame career.
However, scrapes with fellow players and media have also dogged the Fijian who lists the 2003 John Deere Classic among his 34 PGA Tour titles. Whether it was his use of deer-antler spray to help stave off nagging injuries or scoring discrepancies early in his career, Singh's golf bag has carried plenty of controversy.
He found himself in the middle of another one this week and it includes a fellow pro with local ties.
Brady Schnell, son of former Crow Valley head pro Curt Schnell, took to social media to admonish the 57-year-old for entering a June Korn Ferry Tour event.
For those not familiar with the Korn Ferry Tour, that is the banner under which the PGA Tour feeder tour plays. It is golf's equivalent of baseball's Triple-A level and is designed for youngsters to work their way up to the “big leagues.”
Schnell took offense to Singh — winner of four Champions Tour events and 22 other international victories over his storied career — for entering June's Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass. And he unleashed a series of tweets that called Singh a “true piece of trash” and a “complete turd” for taking a spot in that field which Schnell felt would be much more important to a young player trying to make his mark.
Singh, who has won more than $71 million in his career, entered that Korn Ferry event because he didn't qualify for a spot in that week's scheduled PGA Tour event — the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas that is a smaller invitational field.
A notorious grinder, the Korn Ferry Tour event is the only pro event where Singh could play that first week back from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus.
Schnell, obviously, disagreed with Singh's decision to play in the Florida event and used Twitter as his medium to unload.
“Hey @VijaySinghGolf you are a true piece of trash if you except (sic) money playing in a Korn Ferry Tour event and I'll say it right to your face,” Schnell wrote.
Replying to a response from another user, Schnell added: “Do you know how much those points and money could do for a young kid? He's a complete turd for playing. He's got his money and he's got his career. Just wait another month and roll with your senior friends.”
Schnell, who won the Korn Ferry Tour's Wichita Open in 2017, earned his PGA Tour card for 2018, but is back on the feeder tour after making just six cuts in 21 PGA Tour starts last season.
The 35-year-old Schnell pulled back on his tone a bit, but held his ground over Singh's KFT entry.
"I've said my piece (sic)," Schnell wrote. "Whether you agree or not, I am just trying to protect the money AND the valuable points for every player on the tour that needs them to move on to the PGA Tour. There is NO point to him playing."
He's right, there is no point in Singh playing a Korn Ferry event. But the big Fijian is always looking for a game and is proving he will find one wherever he can.
Big 6 recognition
It is probably something that those associated with the Western Big 6 Conference take for granted, but others around the state are taking notice as well.
In a recent Twitter post, a well-respected prep contributor called “Edgy Tim” took his turn at naming his favorite on-campus prep football stadiums in Illinois.
Among his top five on-campus stadiums — or meccas, as he called them — were Rock Island's Public Schools Stadium and Sterling's Roscoe Eades Stadium.
EdgyTim's resume includes 25 years of “covering IHSA football from one end of the state to the other” and in that time he has been exposed to the best and worst facilities.
Those of us in this part of the state have always known how great a home Rocky Stadium is for the Rocks. The Public Works Project facility built in 1929 has held up well and recent upgrades have put a sparkle on the facility. Student-athletes in the district are lucky to have it at their disposal.
FYI, the other three topping EdgyTim's top five stadiums are Duchon Field (Glenbard West H.S.), Howard Fellows Stadium (LaSalle-Peru H.S.) and Barda Dowling Stadium (Chicago Mount Carmel H.S.).
I would love to see his list for basketball gymnasiums. Sure the Big 6 schools would hold their own on that list, too.
