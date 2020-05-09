Schnell tees off on Hall of Famer Singh

With Don Doxsie off this past week, I figured it was a chance for me to get off the bench and step in to fill the space he usually occupies each Sunday. So time to put some pine tar on the bat and take a few swings. ...

Pro golfer Vijay Singh has been a lightning rod for criticism during his storied World Golf Hall of Fame career.

However, scrapes with fellow players and media have also dogged the Fijian who lists the 2003 John Deere Classic among his 34 PGA Tour titles. Whether it was his use of deer-antler spray to help stave off nagging injuries or scoring discrepancies early in his career, Singh's golf bag has carried plenty of controversy.

He found himself in the middle of another one this week and it includes a fellow pro with local ties.

Brady Schnell, son of former Crow Valley head pro Curt Schnell, took to social media to admonish the 57-year-old for entering a June Korn Ferry Tour event.

For those not familiar with the Korn Ferry Tour, that is the banner under which the PGA Tour feeder tour plays. It is golf's equivalent of baseball's Triple-A level and is designed for youngsters to work their way up to the “big leagues.”