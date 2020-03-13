Scott County Democrats postpone convention

The Scott County Democratic Party Convention is postponed due to concerns over the new coronavirus, COVID-19. A new date has not been set. The conventions are an important part of the presidential caucus process.

“This is not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right decision,” said state party Chair Mark Smith, announcing the decision to end county conventions statewide. Iowa Democrats, he added, “should not have to choose between democratic participation and remaining in good health, and concerns for the wellbeing of our delegates, thousands of volunteers, workers at convention venues, and the public come first.”