Scott County Democrats say they were harassed at Bettendorf July 4 parade

Scott County Democrats lodged an informal complaint with Bettendorf July 4 parade organizers after a group of parade-goers launched water balloons at their float.

Party chairman Matt Trimble cast the incident in posts online and to a Democrats email list as "radicalized right extremists ... intimidating and bullying our members." A city official and parade participant, however, said water balloons were thrown throughout the parade, not just at the Democrats.

"I had a volunteer who was hit very intentionally and very aggressively hit with a water balloon. She is older, and was not expecting it," Trimble said. "The group that was surrounding this individual, this young person, was encouraging the behavior, yelling obscenities and anti-Joe Biden, anti-Democratic Party stuff, which is not OK. We've had clusters of people who would do that, but this crosses the line for me where I need to look out for my volunteers."

"They are welcome to disagree with us on politics and policies, but don't throw stuff at us," Trimble said.

Bettendorf doesn't have explicit rules about throwing items at parade floats or attendees, Culture and Recreation Director Kim Kidwell wrote in an email, because in her experience, the city has "never had to instruct parade-goers on appropriate behaviors."

Kidwell said she wasn't made aware of the incident until Thursday.

"It is my understanding that the group throwing water balloons also threw them at many other parade participants throughout the duration of the parade, not just at one targeted group. It also appears there was not any malicious intent," Kidwell wrote.

"That being said, the City does not condone this type of behavior, and would hope that parade-goers are respectful of others," Kidwell continued.

Kidwell said the Bettendorf parks department would have further discussions once the parade and Fourth of July committee meets again to determine any changes to messaging, such as instructing people not to throw things and to be respectful.

Kimberly Munn, a Bettendorf resident who has watched the parade from State Street near the end of the parade for the last 20 years where people with water toys would gather, said although she could've missed something, she said she didn't hear any obscenities during the parade aimed at the Scott County Democrats and would've stepped in if she had.

Munn said she's attempted to reach out to the Scott County Democrats via Facebook and via phone to reach an understanding of what happened and who was impacted, but said they didn't respond.

"We want to understand what happened, it was not intended to be a politically divisive event, it was truly just holiday fun," Munn said, adding that she saw kids dousing the Republicans and other candidates, too.

Pleasant Valley Platinum Dance Coach Katie Rokusek, who said she's been a parade participant for more than 15 years with her dancers, wrote in an email that online posts were "quite inaccurate as to what actually happened that morning."

She wrote that every year, people threw water balloons and sprayed water soakers at various entries as a way to cool off at the end of the parade.

"Since it's at the end of the parade, my girls have always been thrilled to get squirted and cool off. Many of them come back to that location after the parade to continue the fun with balloons or water soakers. This has never been an act of violence or anything other than good fun," Rokusek said.

Dave Thede, who drove the vehicle for the Scott County Democrats said near Purgatory Pub, a handful of people with squirt guns and water balloons approached yelling f*** Biden and pelted the float and people on it with water balloons. He said there was "no way" someone couldn't have heard what people were yelling, and said he heard a parent tell their child to throw a balloon "at the f***ing Democrats."

"Bettendorf does a wonderful job at the parade, but it's just one group that makes it a mess for everyone else," Thede said. "Squirt guns, that's good fun, this was not good fun."