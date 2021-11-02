 Skip to main content
Scott County election results
City of Bettendorf

2nd Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Scott Naumann (472) 97.32%

Write-in (13) 2.68%

4th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Gregory Paul Adamson (695) 94.43%

Write-in (41) 5.57%

Alderman At Large

(Vote for no more than one)

Lisa M Brown (1,912) 57.18%

Jean Dickson (1,409) 42.14%

Write-in (23) 0.69%

City of Blue Grass

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Brad Schutte (270) 64.75%

James Hayes (1430 34.29%

Write-in (4) 0.96%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Mike Hermann (278) 35.41%

Timothy E Rhoades (190) 24.20%

Donna Porter (187) 23.82%

Kimberly Hayes (122) 15.54%

Write-in (8) 1.02%

City of Buffalo

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Sally Rodriguez (156) 69.33%

Dave Stickrod (65) 28.44%

Write-in (5) 2.22%

City Council

(Vote for no more than three)

Mary K Moore (169) 27.48%

Brandon Berg (118) 19.19%

Austin Miller (115) 18.70%

Arthur Bartleson (112) 18.21%

Jim Rogers (97) 15.77%

City of Davenport

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Mike Matson (6,860) 77.49%

Athena Gilbraith (1,933) 21.83%

Write-in (60) 0.68%

1st Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Rick Dunn (784) 98.25%

Write-in (14) 1.75%

2nd Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Maria Dickmann (492) 57.41%

Ronald W Schwener (362) 42.24%

Write in (3) 0.35%

3rd Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Marion Meginnis (436) 95.40%

Write-in (21) 4.60%

4th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Robby Ortiz (588) 72.32%

Write-in (225) 27.68%

5th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Tim Kelly (614) 54.24%

Matthew Jon Dohrmann (535) 45.49%

Write-in (3) 0.27%

6th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Benjamin Jobgen (1,617) 97.94%

Write-in (34) 2.06%

7th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Derek Cornette (670) 57.76%

Alexandra Dermody (487) 41.98%

Write-in (3) 0.26%

8th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Judith Lee (945) 97.42%

Write-in (25) 2.58%

Alderman At Large

(Vote for no more than two)

Kyle Gripp (6,400) 53.51%

JJ Condon (5,394) 45.10%

Write-in (167) 1.40%

City of Dixon

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Steve Laughlin (26) 100%

Write-in (0) 0.00%

City Council

(Vote for no more than one)

Sue Motz (13) 50%

Billy Meyer (11) 42.31%

Write-in (2) 7.69%

City of Donahue

City Council

(Vote for no more than three)

Tim Arp (73) 28.97%

Andrew Cronkleton (65) 25.79%

Joel Kelley (50) 19.84%

Trista Cronkleton (39) 15.48%

Chelle Hayslett (25) 9.92%

Write-in (0) 0%

City of Durant

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Jamie Renee Giltner (14) 70%

Scott Spengler (6) 30%

City Council At-Large

(Vote for no more than three)

Daniel Sterner (15) 26.79%

Diane Quiram (15) 26.79%

Tom Daufeldt (11) 19.64%

Mendim Alimoski (10) 17.86%

Kenneth P Elshoff (5) 8.93%

Jason W Mier (0) 0%

Write-in (0) 0%

City of Eldridge

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Frank King (996) 54.97%

Martin P O'Boyle (806) 44.48%

Write-in (10) 0.55%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Brian Dockery (913) 28.65%

Daniel Collins (862) 27.05%

April Rus (808) 25.35%

Tisha Bousselot (582) 18.26%

Write-in (22) 0.69%

City of LeClaire

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Dennis Gerard (406) 91.86%

Write-in (36) 8.14%

City Council

(Vote for no more than three)

Barry A Long (378) 33.07%

Amy L Blair (362) 31.67%

Ryan Salvador (360) 31.50%

Write-in (43) 3.76%

City of Long Grove

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Michael Limberg (149) 94.30%

Write-in (9) 5.70%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Ryan Christensen (150) 51.90%

Kevin Green (136) 47.06%

Write-in (3) 1.04%

City Council

To Fill a Vacancy - To end of term

(Vote for no more than one)

Chad Ulrich (153) 99.35%

Write-in (1) 0.65%

City of Maysville

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

David Sindt (26) 83.87%

City Council

(Vote for no more than three)

Dale Fischer (33) 34.02%

Duane Harvey (26) 26.80%

Rodney Ferris (20) 20.62%

Britney Hittenmiller (14) 14.43%

Write-in (4) 4.12%

City of McCausland

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Katy Shipman (65) 41.67%

Joseph Schultz (49) 31.41%

Karen Carsten (41) 26.28%

Write-in (1) 0.64%

City of Panorama Park

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Ronald Rice (19) 100%

City Council

(Vote for no more than five)

David Smith (19) 21.11%

Chris Gilbert (19) 21.11%

Shawn Rice (19) 21.11%

Timothy Huber (17) 18.89%

Steven Thayne Perry (16) 17.78%

City of Princeton

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Kevin M Kernan (163) 70.87%

Terri Applegate (67) 29.13%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Zach Phares (183) 44.53%

Karen Woomert (135) 32.85%

Ethan W Bettis (93) 22.63%

City of Riverdale

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Anthony Heddlesten (85) 85%

Write-in (15) 15%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Vincent Jurgena (72) 34.78%

Paul DCamp (69) 33.33%

Beth Anne Halsey (63) 30.43%

Write-in (3) 1.45%

City of Walcott

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

John J Kostichek (144) 93.51%

Write-in (10) 6.49%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Kirk Koberg (147) 68.06%

Write-in (69) 31.94%

Bennett Community School District

School Board Director At-Large

(Vote for no more than three)

Gregory Reynolds (26) 34.67%

Spencer L Hicks (19) 25.33%

Denise McGhee (11) 14.67%

Chris Eicher Sr (10) 13.33%

Teresa Bjurstrom (9) 12%

Bettendorf Community School District

School Board Director

(Vote for no more than three)

Andrew Champion (1,464) 19.90%

Richard A Lynch (1,261) 17.14%

Linda Smithson (1,209) 16.44%

Traci Huskey (1,185) 16.11%

Adam Holland (1,057) 14.37% 

Melissa Zumdome (647) 8.8%

Analicia M Gomes (512) 6.96%

Write-in (21) 0.29%

Calamus-Wheatland Community School District

School Board Director At-Large

(Vote for no more than two)

Matthew Buchanan (1) 50%

Blaine D Henning (1) 50%

School Board Director District 2

(Vote for no more than one)

Tyler Davisson (1) 100%

Davenport Community School District

School Board Director

(Vote for no more than three)

Bruce Potts (5,588) 24.73%

Allison Beck (5,505) 24.37%

Karen Gordon (4,882) 21.61%

Write-in (3,517) 15.57%

Farrah N Powell (3,100) 13.72%

Durant Community School District

School Board Director At-Large

(Vote for no more than two)

Katy Oberlander (28) 53.85%

Julie Rivera (23) 44.23%

Write-in (1) 1.92%

North Scott Community School District

School Board Director

(Vote for no more than three)

Tracy Lindaman (2,459) 27.47%

Frank Wood (1,702) 19.02%

Mark Pratt (1,257) 14.04%

Stephanie Eckhardt (1,215) 13.58%

Nick Hansel (1,135) 12.68%

Donn Wilmott (1,128) 12.60%

Write-in (54) 0.60%

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School Board Director District 1

(Vote for no more than one)

Kathryn Kunkel (193) 85.78%

Sara L Bennion (29) 12.89%

Write-in (3) 1.33%

School Board Director District 2

(Vote for no more than one)

Brent Ayers (250) 68.68%

Jon Kundert (63) 17.31%

Write-in (51) 14.01%

School Board Director District 7

(Vote for no more than one)

Doug Kanwischer (368) 55.26%

Aaron Hawk (297) 44.59%

Write-in (1) 0.15%

Eastern Iowa Community College

Board of Directors District I

(Vote for no more than one)

Deborah Tappendorf (754) 49.54%

Nancy Nolan (731) 48.03%

Write-in (37) 2.43%

Board of Directors District VI

(Vote for no more than one)

Jennifer Boysen (1,076) 98.00%

Write-in (22) 2.00%

