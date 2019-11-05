;Votes;Percentage
Bettendorf;;
Mayor;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Bob Gallagher (i);2,430;95.44
Alderman at Large ;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Frank Baden (i);2,259;98.22
First Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Jerry Sechser (i);591;96.89
3rd Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Bill Connors;414;98.34
5th Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Scott Webster;397;98.27
;;
Park Board Commissioner;;
Vote for no more than three;;
Don Wells (i);1,580;27.46
Timothy Carroll (i);1,488;25.86
Thomas E. Dryg (i);1,378;23.95
Elliott Rogers;1,268;22.04
;;
City of Blue Grass;;
Mayor;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Larry D. Guy;263;97.05
;;
City Council;;
Vote for no more than three;;
Chad Brus;217;24.97
Chris Jepsen;174;20.02
Matthew Sampson;143;16.46
Brad Schutte (i);119;13.69
Michael W. Barnes;107;12.31
Bonita Strong (i);107;12.31
;;
City of Buffalo;;
Mayor ;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Sally A. Rodriguez;115;78.77
;;
City Council;;
Vote for no more than two;;
Ted Teel;104;37.28
Joe Buffington (i);91;32.62
Austin Miller;76;27.24
;;
City of Davenport;;
Mayor;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Mike Matson;7,199;59.29
Rita Rawson;4,871;40.12
;;
Alderman at Large;;
Vote for no more than two;;
Kyle Gripp;8,702;55.40
JJ Condon;6,816;43.39
;;
1st Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Rick Dunn (i);1,134;98.27
;;
2nd Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Maria Dickmann;955;96.27
;;
3rd Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Marion Meginnis (i);687;71.04
Phil Armer;277;28.65
;;
4th Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Raymond A. Ambrose (i);812;60.01
Jeffrey M. Bass;536;39.62
;;
5th Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Matthew Dohrmann;730;52.75
Kristi Miller;622;44.94
;;
6th Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Benjamin Jobgen;1,300;52.59
Richard A. Clewell (i);1,171;47.37
;;
7th Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Patrick Peacock;999;67.73
Alexandra Dermody;469;31.80
;;
8th Ward Alderman;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Judith Lee;788;56.01
Dirk Hillard;614;43.64
;;
City of Donahue;;
Mayor;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Ken L. Schoenthaler;60;100.00
;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than two;;
Brittney Carstens;54;50.00
Adam Ganzer;54;50.00
;;
City of Dixon;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than two;;
James Tweed;21;55.26
Diana Meyer;17;44.74
;;
City of Eldridge;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than three;;
Bernard T. Peeters (i);743;35.30
Bruce A. Cheek;670;31.83
Adrian Blackwell (i);650;30.88
;;
City of LeClaire;;
Mayor ;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Ray C. Allen;221;83.71
;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than two;;
Sara Gravert;215;47.15
Dennis Gerard (i);208;45.61
;;
City of Long Grove;;
Mayor;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Michael Limberg;122;94.57
;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than three;;
Brandon Cronise (i);114;33.43
Nancy Herrin (i);112;32.84
Michael Boddicker;109;31.96
;;
City Council - to fill a vacancy;;
Vote for no more than two;;
Kevin Green;106;48.85
Cindy Blinkinsop (i);105;48.39
;;
City of Maysville;;
Mayor;;
Vote for no more than one;;
David Sindt (i);20;83.33
;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than two;;
Keri Meinert;29;52.73
Matthew Andrews (i);26;47.27
;;
City of McCausland;;
Mayor;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Damien Koehn (i);45;81.82
;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than three;;
Brian Holland;52;37.96
Write-in;51;37.23
William Gillespie;34;24.82
;;
City of New Liberty;;
Mayor;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Write-in;8;100.00
;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than two;;
Mike Zogg (i);13;56.52
Shallane Krenz (i);10;43.48
;;
City of Panorama Park;;
Mayor ;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Ronald Rice (i);27;100.00
;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than five;;
David J. Smith (i);27;22.88
David White (i);26;22.03
Shawn Rice (i);26;22.03
Steven T. Perry;25;21.19
Write-in;;
;;
City of Princeton;;
Mayor ;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Kevin M. Kernan;152;90.48
;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than three;;
Christina McDonough;132;26.72
Gina Wolfe;126;25.51
Jami Stutting (i);126;25.51
Terri Applegate;57;11.54
Jim L. Nelson;48;9.72
;;
City of Riverdale ;;
Mayor;;
Mike Bawden (i);75;55.56
Beth Anne Halsey;59;43.70
;;
City Council;;
Vote for no more than three;;
Kelly A. Krell (i);116;34.52
Kevin Adams;109;32.44
Douglas Littrel (i);98;29.17
;;
City of Walcott;;
City Council ;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Lisa Mengler (i);112;33.73
Everett R. Bieri (i);105;31.63
Jacob Puck (i);100;30.12
;;
Bettendorf Community School District;;
School Board Director;;
Vote for no more than four;;
Rebecca Eastman;1,559;18.80
Paul Castro (i);1,531;18.46
Joanna Doerder;1,524;18.37
Michael Pyevich (i);1,452;17.51
Michael Neighbor;852;10.27
Gary Goins;791;9.54
;;
Davenport Community School District;;
School Board Director;;
Vote for no more than four;;
Karen Kline-Jerome;4,836;12.30
Kent D. Paustian;4,473;11.38
Daniel Gosa (i)3,400;8.65
Linda Hayes (i);3,400;8.65
Jenner Kealey;3,239;8.24
Gene Guy;2,601;6.61
Mark N. Holloway;2,534;6.44
Catarina Bolton;2,338;5.95
Kari Dugan;2,278;5.79
Jennifer Starr;2,179;5.54
Lori Frieden Janke;2,121;5.39
Michael Devol;1,999;5.08
Craig Piggott;1,933;4.92
Kai Dickmann;1,769;4.50
;;
North Scott Community School District;;
School Board Director;;
Vote for no more than four;;
Molly Bergfeld (i);1,418;19.86
Glen L. Keppy (i);1,347;18.87
Joni Dittmer (i);1,290;18.07
John Maxwell (i);1,130;15.83
Nick Hansel;1,039;14.55
Brett Van Deventer;883;12.37
;;
Pleasant Valley Community School District;;
School Board Director - District 1;;
To fill a vacancy ;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Jenel Nels (i);113;98.26
;;
School Board Director - District 3;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Nikhil Wagle (i);172;96.63
;;
School Board Director - District 4;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Molly Brockmann (i);268;98.89
;;
School Board Director - District 5;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Jodi Hoskins (i);136;95.77
;;
School Board Director - District 6;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Christina N. Anderson;98;98.99
;;
Eastern Iowa Community College;;
Board of Directors - District III;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Joseph D'Souza (i);2,943;98.82
;;
Board of Directors - District IV;;
Vote for no more than one ;;
Robert H. Gallagher;2,349;97.79
;;
Board of Directors - District V;;
Vote for no more than one;;
Bill Vetter (i);1,238;99.04
;;
