;Votes;Percentage

Bettendorf;;

Mayor;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Bob Gallagher (i);2,430;95.44

Alderman at Large ;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Frank Baden (i);2,259;98.22

First Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Jerry Sechser (i);591;96.89

3rd Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Bill Connors;414;98.34

5th Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Scott Webster;397;98.27

;;

Park Board Commissioner;;

Vote for no more than three;;

Don Wells (i);1,580;27.46

Timothy Carroll (i);1,488;25.86

Thomas E. Dryg (i);1,378;23.95

Elliott Rogers;1,268;22.04

;;

City of Blue Grass;;

Mayor;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Larry D. Guy;263;97.05

;;

City Council;;

Vote for no more than three;;

Chad Brus;217;24.97

Chris Jepsen;174;20.02

Matthew Sampson;143;16.46

Brad Schutte (i);119;13.69

Michael W. Barnes;107;12.31

Bonita Strong (i);107;12.31

;;

City of Buffalo;;

Mayor ;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Sally A. Rodriguez;115;78.77

;;

City Council;;

Vote for no more than two;;

Ted Teel;104;37.28

Joe Buffington (i);91;32.62

Austin Miller;76;27.24

;;

City of Davenport;;

Mayor;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Mike Matson;7,199;59.29

Rita Rawson;4,871;40.12

;;

Alderman at Large;;

Vote for no more than two;;

Kyle Gripp;8,702;55.40

JJ Condon;6,816;43.39

;;

1st Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Rick Dunn (i);1,134;98.27

;;

2nd Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Maria Dickmann;955;96.27

;;

3rd Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Marion Meginnis (i);687;71.04

Phil Armer;277;28.65

;;

4th Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Raymond A. Ambrose (i);812;60.01

Jeffrey M. Bass;536;39.62

;;

5th Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Matthew Dohrmann;730;52.75

Kristi Miller;622;44.94

;;

6th Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Benjamin Jobgen;1,300;52.59

Richard A. Clewell (i);1,171;47.37

;;

7th Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Patrick Peacock;999;67.73

Alexandra Dermody;469;31.80

;;

8th Ward Alderman;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Judith Lee;788;56.01

Dirk Hillard;614;43.64

;;

City of Donahue;;

Mayor;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Ken L. Schoenthaler;60;100.00

;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than two;;

Brittney Carstens;54;50.00

Adam Ganzer;54;50.00

;;

City of Dixon;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than two;;

James Tweed;21;55.26

Diana Meyer;17;44.74

;;

City of Eldridge;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than three;;

Bernard T. Peeters (i);743;35.30

Bruce A. Cheek;670;31.83

Adrian Blackwell (i);650;30.88

;;

City of LeClaire;;

Mayor ;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Ray C. Allen;221;83.71

;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than two;;

Sara Gravert;215;47.15

Dennis Gerard (i);208;45.61

;;

City of Long Grove;;

Mayor;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Michael Limberg;122;94.57

;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than three;;

Brandon Cronise (i);114;33.43

Nancy Herrin (i);112;32.84

Michael Boddicker;109;31.96

;;

City Council - to fill a vacancy;;

Vote for no more than two;;

Kevin Green;106;48.85

Cindy Blinkinsop (i);105;48.39

;;

City of Maysville;;

Mayor;;

Vote for no more than one;;

David Sindt (i);20;83.33

;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than two;;

Keri Meinert;29;52.73

Matthew Andrews (i);26;47.27

;;

City of McCausland;;

Mayor;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Damien Koehn (i);45;81.82

;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than three;;

Brian Holland;52;37.96

Write-in;51;37.23

William Gillespie;34;24.82

;;

City of New Liberty;;

Mayor;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Write-in;8;100.00

;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than two;;

Mike Zogg (i);13;56.52

Shallane Krenz (i);10;43.48

;;

City of Panorama Park;;

Mayor ;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Ronald Rice (i);27;100.00

;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than five;;

David J. Smith (i);27;22.88

David White (i);26;22.03

Shawn Rice (i);26;22.03

Steven T. Perry;25;21.19

Write-in;;

;;

City of Princeton;;

Mayor ;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Kevin M. Kernan;152;90.48

;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than three;;

Christina McDonough;132;26.72

Gina Wolfe;126;25.51

Jami Stutting (i);126;25.51

Terri Applegate;57;11.54

Jim L. Nelson;48;9.72

;;

City of Riverdale ;;

Mayor;;

Mike Bawden (i);75;55.56

Beth Anne Halsey;59;43.70

;;

City Council;;

Vote for no more than three;;

Kelly A. Krell (i);116;34.52

Kevin Adams;109;32.44

Douglas Littrel (i);98;29.17

;;

City of Walcott;;

City Council ;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Lisa Mengler (i);112;33.73

Everett R. Bieri (i);105;31.63

Jacob Puck (i);100;30.12

;;

Bettendorf Community School District;;

School Board Director;;

Vote for no more than four;;

Rebecca Eastman;1,559;18.80

Paul Castro (i);1,531;18.46

Joanna Doerder;1,524;18.37

Michael Pyevich (i);1,452;17.51

Michael Neighbor;852;10.27

Gary Goins;791;9.54

;;

Davenport Community School District;;

School Board Director;;

Vote for no more than four;;

Karen Kline-Jerome;4,836;12.30

Kent D. Paustian;4,473;11.38

Daniel Gosa (i)3,400;8.65

Linda Hayes (i);3,400;8.65

Jenner Kealey;3,239;8.24

Gene Guy;2,601;6.61

Mark N. Holloway;2,534;6.44

Catarina Bolton;2,338;5.95

Kari Dugan;2,278;5.79

Jennifer Starr;2,179;5.54

Lori Frieden Janke;2,121;5.39

Michael Devol;1,999;5.08

Craig Piggott;1,933;4.92

Kai Dickmann;1,769;4.50

;;

North Scott Community School District;;

School Board Director;;

Vote for no more than four;;

Molly Bergfeld (i);1,418;19.86

Glen L. Keppy (i);1,347;18.87

Joni Dittmer (i);1,290;18.07

John Maxwell (i);1,130;15.83

Nick Hansel;1,039;14.55

Brett Van Deventer;883;12.37

;;

Pleasant Valley Community School District;;

School Board Director - District 1;;

To fill a vacancy ;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Jenel Nels (i);113;98.26

;;

School Board Director - District 3;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Nikhil Wagle (i);172;96.63

;;

School Board Director - District 4;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Molly Brockmann (i);268;98.89

;;

School Board Director - District 5;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Jodi Hoskins (i);136;95.77

;;

School Board Director - District 6;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Christina N. Anderson;98;98.99

;;

Eastern Iowa Community College;;

Board of Directors - District III;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Joseph D'Souza (i);2,943;98.82

;;

Board of Directors - District IV;;

Vote for no more than one  ;;

Robert H. Gallagher;2,349;97.79

;;

Board of Directors - District V;;

Vote for no more than one;;

Bill Vetter (i);1,238;99.04

;;

