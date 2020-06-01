Scott County imposes county-wide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily until further notice

A mandatory curfew has been put into effect until further notice for all of Scott County that will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily beginning tonight, Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Tony Knobbe said Monday during a 9 a.m. news conference at the Davenport Police Department.

Knobbe said that the curfew will apply to all citizens except those people going to and from their work or performing their work, government officials and credentialed press.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson has asked for the assistance of the Iowa National Guard.

Matson said there were four shooting victims, with two fatalities and two people wounded including a Davenport Police officer who was doing well Monday morning.

Calls to the offices of the Iowa National Guard and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office had not been returned to the Quad-City Times by 10 a.m.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said that the officer who was wounded was one of three officers riding in a vehicle that was ambushed while patrolling the area of 15th and Myrtle streets at about 3 a.m.