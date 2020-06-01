Scott County imposes county-wide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily until further notice

A mandatory curfew has been put into effect until further notice for all of Scott County that will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily beginning tonight, Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Tony Knobbe said Monday during a 9 a.m. news conference at the Davenport Police Department.
Knobbe said that the curfew will apply to all citizens except those people going to and from their work or performing their work, government officials and credentialed press.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson has asked for the assistance of the Iowa National Guard.
Matson said there were four shooting victims, with two fatalities and two people wounded including a Davenport Police officer who was doing well Monday morning.
Calls to the offices of the Iowa National Guard and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office had not been returned to the Quad-City Times by 10 a.m.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said that the officer who was wounded was one of three officers riding in a vehicle that was ambushed while patrolling the area of 15th and Myrtle streets at about 3 a.m.
An officer returned fire but Sikorski did not say if the shooter or shooters were struck. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate that officer-involved shooting.
Skiorski said there were two officers on administrative leave after the exchange of gunfire.
A vehicle possibly connected with that ambush fled police and crashed. Several people from that vehicle were taken into custody, he added.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said there are at least four people in custody after last night’s incidents but that they have not been charged as of 9 a.m.
Matson said the Davenport Fire Department also is investigating three suspicious fires from overnight.
In a press conference held at 5 a.m. Monday, Sikorski said that at about 10 p.m. Sunday, “we began to see numerous disturbances which started to occur around NorthPark Mall.”
More than 100 vehicles each occupied by rioters that created problems throughout the night, he said.
Officers responded to 45 serious disturbance calls, as well as dozens of confirmed shots fired incidents.
One of the fatalities occurred at the Walmart on West Kimberly Road at 3101 W. Kimberly Road and the other in the 1100 block of West 15th Street or in that general area, Sikorski said.
No new information on the fatalities was released at the 9 a.m. news briefing.
At Necker's Jewelers, 4007 E. 53rd St., officers found more than 30 shell casings.
Police from Blue Grass, Buffalo, Clinton, Eldridge, LeClaire, Moline, Rock Island, Walcott, Iowa State Patrol and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department aided Davenport in quelling the violence and preventing damage to property.
During the earlier news conference, Matson said that he had joined the more than 700 people who peacefully protested Saturday the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer. “I stood with them and I will stand with those peaceful protesters.”
But what went overnight, he said, was not about justice or honoring the memory of George Floyd.
Instead they were intended to create chaos and purposely inflict damage throughout our community,” Matson said.
“This was a blatant disregard for the rule of law and the sanctity of human life and does not reflect our community,” he said.
Matson said that citizens should be diligent in securing their homes, vehicles, firearms and businesses, and to stay home and safe.
