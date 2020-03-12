Scott County Jail, Iowa DOC 'prepared' for COVID-19

As concerns about the spread of COVID-19 has gripped the Quad-Cities, officials at the Scott County Jail and the Juvenile Detention Center said no inmates have shown any signs of the illness - and they are prepared if an inmate shows signs of the illness.

According to the same officials and a spokesperson from the Iowa Department of Corrections, important preventive measures are available to the inmates the facilities.

"All the inmates in the Scott County Jail have access to sinks with running water and soap within their cells for handwashing," said Bryce Schmidt, Scott County Chief Deputy and Jail Administrator. "All of the nursing staff are employees of the Scott County Health Department ... and a physician comes into the jail three times a week to evaluate any inmate with medical needs."

Schmidt said guards and other staff in the 368-bed facility have been asked to notify the nursing staff of any inmates showing any signs of illness.

"Inmates in each housing unit also have access to a kiosk, where they can personally send an electronic message directly to our medical staff if they have a medical concern we are not already aware of," Schmidt said. "And we have two designated locations for inmates who are ill."

