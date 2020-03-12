Scott County Jail, Iowa DOC 'prepared' for COVID-19

As concerns about the spread of COVID-19 has gripped the Quad-Cities, officials at the Scott County Jail and the Juvenile Detention Center said no inmates have shown any signs of the illness - and they are prepared if an inmate shows signs of the illness.
According to the same officials and a spokesperson from the Iowa Department of Corrections, important preventive measures are available to the inmates the facilities.
"All the inmates in the Scott County Jail have access to sinks with running water and soap within their cells for handwashing," said Bryce Schmidt, Scott County Chief Deputy and Jail Administrator. "All of the nursing staff are employees of the Scott County Health Department ... and a physician comes into the jail three times a week to evaluate any inmate with medical needs."
Schmidt said guards and other staff in the 368-bed facility have been asked to notify the nursing staff of any inmates showing any signs of illness.
"Inmates in each housing unit also have access to a kiosk, where they can personally send an electronic message directly to our medical staff if they have a medical concern we are not already aware of," Schmidt said. "And we have two designated locations for inmates who are ill."
Jeremy Kaiser, director of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, said his staff is following the precautions recommended by the Scott County Health Department.
"Juvenile residents of the detention center have regular access to running water, soap, and hand sanitizer," Kaiser said. "We also clean the common rooms daily with disinfectant."
There are close to 8,500 inmates housed in Iowa's nine state prisons. Cord Overton, communications director for the Iowa Department of Corrections, said officials are "in constant communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Homeland Security Emergency Management, and other relevant agencies in order to best prepare our institutions and the community based corrections facilities for any eventuality."
In all all Iowa prisons when a case is confirmed quarantine protocols will be immediately put in place and those infected would begin treatment for illness, similar to flu outbreak protocols.
Overton said the IOWA DOC medical staff is looking at the system's pharmaceutical supply chain and working with safety staff to inventory supplies such as personal protective equipment like masks, face shields and gowns.
For admissions coming from the jails, there is a screening protocol. If there is a case in which someone displays symptoms, they will be isolated for observation.
Iowa DOC has suspended all volunteer-led activities at all institutions until further notice. While visitations are still allowed at this time, all visitors are required to complete a health questionnaire. Any visitors displaying symptoms will be denied visiting access out of precaution for the health of those in the institution.