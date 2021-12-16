Scott County legislative forums planned for 2022

A group of six local nonprofit organizations will be hosting a series of four Scott County legislative forums in 2022.
Maggie Tinsman convened the group to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County.
“The purpose of the Forums is to ask questions of our Iowa Legislators — both Republican and Democrat Senators and Representatives about issues of concern to us. Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all Legislators as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion," Tinsman stated in a news release.
Each forum will be held in person with a live virtual option. Scott County residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions at the forums.
The forum schedule:
Date Social Time Forum Location Sponsor
• January 15: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Bettendorf Library. Host: Quad-Cities Chamber.
• February 19: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon at LULAC. Host: LULAC and NAACP.
• March 19: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon at North Scott High School. Host: ISEA, WIN (Working Iowa Neighbors).