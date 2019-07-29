Scott H. Biram will be in concert at Rock Island Brewing Company at 9 p.m. Saturday at Rock Island Brewing Co., 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $10 in advance for this show for ages 21 and older. Guests will include 20 Watt Tombstone and Riff Worm. Tickets are available at www.midwestix.com

