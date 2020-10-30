Seattle power couple Bird, Rapinoe engaged

"It's nice to be going through the same thing," Bird said in a Seattle Times story published in 2018 when asked about Rapinoe. "It's very similar, the things you go through: mindsets of things, team chemistry, dealing with a coach. So it's nice to have a sounding board at home that just understands.

"If I tried to tell my sister about something that happened in practice today, I would have to explain. With Megan, I don't have to explain. It's like just familiar enough, and the themes are sort of the same, with coaches and players, that it's a nice commonality."

Bird acknowledged that her relationship with Rapinoe is an inspiration to several people, particularly an older generation who feared blowback from the public.

"Gay marriage wasn't legal then," Bird said. "But now they get to live their life. And in some ways, they're just really thankful that there are younger people willing to push that envelope. They're like, 'Hey, I just want to say thank you. Because you guys have been living openly, it's given me the confidence to do the same.' "

