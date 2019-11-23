Second annual Season Of Giving Blood Drive

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, a blood drive will be conducted at Henry’s Christmas Yard, 1504 26th Ave., Moline. Other activities start at 11 a.m. and go through 3 p.m., with donations accepted for Toys for Tots, Churches United, Tabernacle Baptist Church food pantry and other organizations.
11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Henry's Christmas Yard, Moline. Free; donations accepted.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Liz Boardman
City Editor
Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.