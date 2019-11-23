You are the owner of this article.
Second annual Season Of Giving Blood Drive
Second annual Season Of Giving Blood Drive

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, a blood drive will be conducted at Henry’s Christmas Yard, 1504 26th Ave., Moline. Other activities start at 11 a.m. and go through 3 p.m., with donations accepted for Toys for Tots, Churches United, Tabernacle Baptist Church food pantry and other organizations.

11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Henry's Christmas Yard, Moline. Free; donations accepted.

