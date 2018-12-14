Jake Pauley poured in 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to help propel the Braves past Glen Oaks 97-84.

"We struggled fundamentally doing some things in the first half, but we had a tremendous effort in the second half," Black Hawk Coach Darren Bizarri said. "We were crisp in our motion offense, we shared the basketball and executed well down the stretch, which is something that has been a bit of a struggle for us this first half of the season."

Isaiah Lasenby and Owen Landwehr scored 19 apiece, and Dalton Wolf (14) and William Washington (12) also scored in double figures.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments